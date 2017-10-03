Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD

Signature(s)

Montant (.*)
339 918 260 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Serbie : 339 918 260 €
Transports : 339 918 260 €
Date(s) de signature
31/01/2018 : 27 777 000 €
28/03/2025 : 34 411 260 €
31/01/2018 : 43 730 000 €
11/08/2025 : 100 000 000 €
31/01/2018 : 134 000 000 €
(*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 27 777 000 € fourni par WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK ,a 34 411 260 € Investment Grants fourni par WESTERN BALKANS INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK
Fiche technique
Fiche technique
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Fiche récapitulative
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
La BEI dynamise les économies des Balkans occidentaux et favorise l'intégration européenne

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
3 octobre 2017
Statut
Référence
Signé | 31/01/2018
20160341
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
SERBIAN RAILWAYS INFRASTRUCTURE LLC BELGRADE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 341 million
EUR 502 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Modernisation and reconstruction of the existing railway line Nis-Dimitrovgrad (aprox. 96 km) and construction of railway by-pass around Nis (aprox. 22 km), in Serbia.

By facilitating rail transport, the project will contribute to the competitiveness of the country's economy. The project will increase the quality, availability and reliability of rail services in Serbia, and contribute to the modal shift from road to rail. It will generate time and vehicle operating costs savings, reduce the maintenance costs of the infrastructure, improve railway and road safety and present environmental benefits, including climate change mitigation. The project contributes to the development of economic infrastructure, in particular transport. It is located on the core Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), as extended to specific neighbouring countries based on high-level agreements on transport infrastructure. The project lies on a section pre-identified as a priority for possible EU funding under the EU sponsored 2015 Connectivity Agenda. The project is eligible for the Bank's financing under Article 309 (c) and under the EIB's External Lending Mandate. Apart from domestic traffic, the project is expected to contribute to the traffic between Bulgaria and Serbia, and via Serbia between Bulgaria and the Central European EU Member States.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The first component of the project (Nis – Dimitrovgrad line) is expected to be mainly within the existing right of way; therefore potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of the EIA Directive and therefore be subject to screening. The second component of the project (railway by-pass around Niš) is on a new alignment and if situated in the EU, would fall within Annex I of the EIA Directive and therefore be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The potential impact on any conservation areas will also need to be appraised. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.

If situated in the EU, the promoter would be subject to public procurement legislation. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Garantie au titre du MPE
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Fiche récapitulative
Fiche récapitulative
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Fiche technique
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
La BEI dynamise les économies des Balkans occidentaux et favorise l'intégration européenne

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Modernization of Railways –Project documentation for the railway bypass around Niša
Date de publication
3 Oct 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
73022649
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20160341
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir Politike Raseljavanja
Date de publication
20 Oct 2017
Langue
croate
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
79375081
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20160341
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
Date de publication
20 Oct 2017
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
79381198
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20160341
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Date de publication
15 Jan 2018
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
80746175
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20160341
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Akcioni plan raseljavanja za potrebe izgradnje željezničke obilaznice oko Nisa (In Serbian)
Date de publication
5 Feb 2020
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
126586020
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20160341
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - СТУДИJА О ПРОЦЕНИ УТИЦАJА НА ЖИВОТНУ СРЕДИНУ
Date de publication
31 Mar 2020
Langue
serbe
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
129442422
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20160341
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - НЕТЕХНИЧКИ РЕЗИМЕ
Date de publication
1 Apr 2020
Langue
serbe
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
129421961
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20160341
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Link to ESIA Disclosure package (in Serbian)
Date de publication
1 Apr 2020
Langue
serbe
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
129468668
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20160341
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Date de publication
26 Sep 2022
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
160612025
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20160341
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Okvir politike raseljavanja
Date de publication
15 Feb 2025
Langue
serbe
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
241363499
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20160341
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD - Resettlement Policy Framework
Date de publication
15 Feb 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
241363198
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20160341
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays préadhésion
Pays
Serbie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Fiche technique
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
La BEI dynamise les économies des Balkans occidentaux et favorise l'intégration européenne

Lien vers la source
La BEI dynamise les économies des Balkans occidentaux et favorise l'intégration européenne
Fiche technique
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
Fiche récapitulative
RAILWAY NIS-DIMITROVGRAD
