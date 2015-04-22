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OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL

Signature(s)

Montant
1 800 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Autriche : 1 800 000 000 €
Transports : 1 800 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
22/06/2017 : 300 000 000 €
30/11/2015 : 600 000 000 €
16/12/2016 : 900 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Pottendorfer Line Hennersdorf - Münchendorf
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Semmering-Basistunnel Neu
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Terminal Wien Inzersdorf
Related public register
08/09/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
Communiqués associés
Autriche : ÖBB : la BEI accorde un prêt de 1,8 milliard d'EUR pour des aménagements ferroviaires

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
22 avril 2015
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/11/2015
20140074
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
OEBB-INFRASTRUKTUR AG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1800 million
EUR 4200 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns upgrading and rehabilitation works along the South Route (“Suedstrecke”) railway infrastructure between the cities of Vienna and Graz, part of the TEN-T Baltic-Adriatic core network. The works, located on different sections along the line, include the construction of the 27-km-long Semmering base tunnel, around 20 km of track doubling, track rehabilitation of different sections, improvement of railway stations and the construction of the new Inzersdorf multimodal freight terminal in Vienna.

The project will add capacity, operational flexibility and reliability to the existing infrastructure. The removal of bottlenecks will offer the possibility for future demand to use rail instead of road. This will contribute to time savings, and also to lowering energy consumption, operating costs and the number of accidents, thus promoting sustainable transport.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Environmental impact analyses have been and will be carried out for each of the project components. Three project components have been subject to separate environmental impact assessments (EIAs) and, according to the promoter, have obtained the respective permits; this will be further investigated. The remaining project components might require particular EIAs as these might fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive. This, as well as any potential significant or negative impact of the project on areas included in the Natura 2000 network (according to the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC) will be assessed during appraisal. The question of the project falling within a plan or a programme requiring a strategic environmental assessment (SEA) in line with Directive 2001/42/EC will also be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Documents liés
16/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Pottendorfer Line Hennersdorf - Münchendorf
16/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Semmering-Basistunnel Neu
16/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Terminal Wien Inzersdorf
08/09/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Autriche : ÖBB : la BEI accorde un prêt de 1,8 milliard d'EUR pour des aménagements ferroviaires

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Pottendorfer Line Hennersdorf - Münchendorf
Date de publication
16 Apr 2016
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
59278130
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20140074
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Semmering-Basistunnel Neu
Date de publication
16 Apr 2016
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
59266819
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20140074
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Terminal Wien Inzersdorf
Date de publication
16 Apr 2016
Langue
allemand
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
59277540
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Résumé non technique
Numéro du projet
20140074
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
Date de publication
8 Sep 2015
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
61220451
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20140074
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Pottendorfer Line Hennersdorf - Münchendorf
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Semmering-Basistunnel Neu
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Terminal Wien Inzersdorf
Related public register
08/09/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
Fiche technique
OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL
Communiqués associés
Autriche : ÖBB : la BEI accorde un prêt de 1,8 milliard d'EUR pour des aménagements ferroviaires

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Autriche : ÖBB : la BEI accorde un prêt de 1,8 milliard d'EUR pour des aménagements ferroviaires
Autres liens
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Pottendorfer Line Hennersdorf - Münchendorf
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Semmering-Basistunnel Neu
Related public register
16/04/2016 - Résumé non technique - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL - Terminal Wien Inzersdorf
Related public register
08/09/2015 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - OEBB SUEDSTRECKE SEMMERING BASISTUNNEL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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