AUTOROUTE A63 TEN PPP

Under a 40-year concession, the successful tenderer is to upgrade to motorway standard and gradually widen to a three-lane dual carriageway the 102 km of the existing RN10-A63 between Salles (Gironde) and Saint-Geours-de-Maremne (Landes). In return, the concessionholder will have the right to collect tolls from the motorway users. The widening to a three-lane dual carriageway is planned in two stages: the first stage involves two sections of approximately 15 km each around Labouheyre and Castets; the second stage concerns almost all the sections not built during the first stage.

The project includes the construction of two cross-lane toll barriers north of Labouheyre and south of Castets (open road toll) and the construction of a parking facility for around 1 200 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) by extending the current parking areas or creating an additional area.