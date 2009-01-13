AUTOROUTE SFAX - GABES

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The overall objective of the Ministry for Equipment, Housing and Town and Country Planning (MEHAT) is to equip Tunisia with the infrastructure and public amenities required for its development.
The Ministry has delegated to the company Tunisie Autoroutes the tasks of preparing and implementing motorway projects and operating and maintaining the motorways. Trunk road works are the responsibility of the General Directorate for Roads and Bridges (DGPC).
Construction of a 155m motorway between Sfax and Gabès, constituting the second phase of the M'Saken-Sfax-Gabès motorway project linking Tunis to south Tunisia.
The project is fully in keeping with FEMIP's guidelines and objectives, which include the upgrading of priority infrastructure. The project reflects:
- on the regional level, the political commitment of the Maghreb region to integrate transport infrastructure in general and motorways in particular. This will enhance people's mobility and stimulate economic exchanges with neighbouring countries.
- on the national level, the desire to link north Tunisia to the industrial hubs of south Tunisia, Sfax and Gabès, thereby fostering economic integration. At the same time, access to the ports of these two towns will be improved and the tourist centres (Djerba and Tozeur) will be better connected to the rest of the country.
This loan will supply the promoter with the long-term resources currently lacking at local level, thus ensuring that the financing provided is suited to the nature of the investments concerned, which are written off on a long-term basis.
In 1991, Tunisia adopted legislation comparable in many respects to European Directive 337/85 (amended in the European Union by Directive 97/11 and subsequent directives). This Tunisian law was brought up to date by Decree No. 2005-1991 of 11 July 2005 on environmental impact assessments (EIA). This decree determines the types of operation for which environmental impact assessments are required, obliging the promoter to carry out detailed EIAs in close consultation with the local communities, taking account of the nature, size and location of specific road schemes.
Apart from the inevitable disturbance during the construction phase and taking into account the proposed mitigating measures, the project should not have any permanent negative effects on the environment, except for the loss of agricultural land (mainly olive and almond trees).
The components of the project to be financed by the EIB will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEU.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
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Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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