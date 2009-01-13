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AUTOROUTE SFAX - GABES

Signature(s)

Montant
234 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Tunisie : 234 000 000 €
Transports : 234 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
11/12/2009 : 234 000 000 €
Autres liens
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - FR

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
13 janvier 2009
Statut
Référence
Signé | 11/12/2009
20070491
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
Sfax-Gabès Motorway

The overall objective of the Ministry for Equipment, Housing and Town and Country Planning (MEHAT) is to equip Tunisia with the infrastructure and public amenities required for its development.

The Ministry has delegated to the company Tunisie Autoroutes the tasks of preparing and implementing motorway projects and operating and maintaining the motorways. Trunk road works are the responsibility of the General Directorate for Roads and Bridges (DGPC).

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
Up to EUR 234 million from the Bank's own resources under the ENP/MED Mandate (2007-2013).
Around EUR 468 million.
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Construction of a 155m motorway between Sfax and Gabès, constituting the second phase of the M'Saken-Sfax-Gabès motorway project linking Tunis to south Tunisia.

The project is fully in keeping with FEMIP's guidelines and objectives, which include the upgrading of priority infrastructure. The project reflects:

  • on the regional level, the political commitment of the Maghreb region to integrate transport infrastructure in general and motorways in particular. This will enhance people's mobility and stimulate economic exchanges with neighbouring countries.
  • on the national level, the desire to link north Tunisia to the industrial hubs of south Tunisia, Sfax and Gabès, thereby fostering economic integration. At the same time, access to the ports of these two towns will be improved and the tourist centres (Djerba and Tozeur) will be better connected to the rest of the country.

This loan will supply the promoter with the long-term resources currently lacking at local level, thus ensuring that the financing provided is suited to the nature of the investments concerned, which are written off on a long-term basis.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

In 1991, Tunisia adopted legislation comparable in many respects to European Directive 337/85 (amended in the European Union by Directive 97/11 and subsequent directives). This Tunisian law was brought up to date by Decree No. 2005-1991 of 11 July 2005 on environmental impact assessments (EIA). This decree determines the types of operation for which environmental impact assessments are required, obliging the promoter to carry out detailed EIAs in close consultation with the local communities, taking account of the nature, size and location of specific road schemes.

Apart from the inevitable disturbance during the construction phase and taking into account the proposed mitigating measures, the project should not have any permanent negative effects on the environment, except for the loss of agricultural land (mainly olive and almond trees).

The components of the project to be financed by the EIB will be put out to international tender with publication in the OJEU.

Autres liens
Publications connexes
Résumé non technique (RNT) de l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) - - FR

Clause de non-responsabilité

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