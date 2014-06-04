Italian President Napolitano welcomes Hoyer and Scannapieco

Giorgio Napolitano, President of the Italian Republic and Mr Werner Hoyer, President of the EIB

The President of the Italian Republic, Giorgio Napolitano, welcomed on June 2the President of the EIB, Werner Hoyer, and Vice President Dario Scannapieco. The meeting focused on the general economic situation both in Europe and in Italy, the role of the EIB in the recovery plan and the EIB lending activity in Italy. Since the beginning of 2014 the EIB has financed projects totalling some EUR 5 bn, especially concentrated on SMEs, and in projects aimed at tackling youth unemployment.