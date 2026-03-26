Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

EIB Publishes 2025 Ethics and Integrity Report 

26 March 2026
EIB

The European Investment Bank Group has published its annual Ethics and Integrity Report which provides a complete overview of complaints, investigations, and follow-up to misconduct cases at the EIB Group in 2025.  

In 2025, 50 new complaints were registered, broadly a similar level to 2024 and higher than the average of the years before the EIB Group’s Speak-Up and Dignity at Work Action Plan was launched, showing that staff are more confident in flagging issues and bringing complaints forward. As also foreseen in the plan, in 2025 the EIB Group continued to make important progress in strengthening its governance and workplace culture, including appointing an ombudsperson, for confidential support and informal conflict resolution. The EIB Group also introduced compulsory trainings and enhanced awareness raising to prevent breaches, enhanced mediation services and monitoring tools to detect and address concerns early, and revised various policies and procedures to boost transparency and effectively tackle allegations of misconduct, centralising investigations ensuring a consistent and impartial approach.  In 2026, a new dedicated unit will be set up for internal investigations so that complaints can be followed up as fast as possible.  

Data from 2025 indicates that serious breaches within the EIB Group remain limited, reflecting overall integrity and professional and ethical behaviour of staff, supported by robust controls. Most of the complaints related to alleged breaches of the EIB Group Staff Code of Conduct, such as confidentiality, undeclared external activities and conflicts of interest.  

Of the 48 investigations completed in 2025, around 80% (37) have been dismissed as unsubstantiated. 11 substantiated cases were referred to Human Resources for follow-up: three cases of fraud, one case of psychological harassment and seven cases of other breaches of the EIB Group Staff Code of Conduct.  In addition, nine disciplinary cases from previous years were closed with sanctions ranging from written reprimands to dismissal.  

Plus récent

More press releases
13 March 2026

Complaint Mechanism Policy renewal

The EIB Group is upgrading its independent Complaint Mechanism policy, following an external review and alignment with best practices of peer institutions. The proposed policy, submitted for a public consultation, foresees a more efficient handling of complaints, enhanced use of the Dispute Resolution mechanism to solve conflicts between project promoters and affected people, and other improvements. The draft policy focuses on alleged environmental and social impacts of the projects we finance and access to information about them, as part of our commitment to transparency, integrity and accountability.

Corporates
12 March 2026

EIB Advisory and the European Commission support EU Ports Strategy through new capacity building programme for small and medium sized ports

The European Investment Bank (EIB), through its advisory arm, and the European Commission are launching a new technical training programme under the JASPERS mandate, making a concrete step in strengthening EU’s strategic port infrastructure. The assignment is supported under a EC-EIB Joint Contribution Agreement providing financial backing from the Connecting Europe Facility and Cohesion Policy Funds.

Ten-T Transport Jaspers Advisory services Financial instruments Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
6 March 2026

Women leading climate action: EIB Group's pioneering network drives sustainable market solutions

Women climate leaders from the 27 EU Member States, representing the private sector, gathered this week at the EIB Group Forum 2026, bringing together leaders from politics, public institutions, finance, business and civil society to explore how Europe can strengthen its global role through innovation, investment and partnerships.