Spain: EIB and Grupo Oesía sign €30 million loan to boost European research, development and innovation in security and defence

EIB

The loan will drive Grupo Oesía’s research, development and innovation in advanced technologies for civilian and military use.

The EIB operation will strengthen Europe’s security and defence industry and support the European Union’s strategic autonomy.

Backed by the European Union’s InvestEU programme for mobilising investment, the operation will also support the EIB Group’s TechEU initiative to accelerate innovation.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Grupo Oesía have signed a €30 million loan to finance the company’s research, development and innovation in advanced technology. Grupo Oesía is a Spanish tech multinational that specialises in advanced digital and industrial engineering projects for dual use (civilian and military), exporting to more than 40 countries.

The EIB loan will fund Grupo Oesía’s investments in research, development and innovation in cutting-edge technologies that are vital for strengthening Europe’s defence capabilities. These technologies can be applied to areas such as defence and anti-missile systems, military mobility, uncrewed systems, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The planned investments will be undertaken in Spain and will include infrastructure, equipment and processes to enhance production capacity and fast-track new product development.

The project will enhance the competitiveness of Europe’s security and defence industry, make the sector’s supply chain more resilient and help the European Union achieve greater strategic autonomy in a global landscape marked by geopolitical tensions.

“By investing in innovation and technology, we invest in our security. The EIB helps companies develop projects that contribute to European security, expanding capacity to innovate in cutting-edge technologies that make Europe more competitive,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño.

The company’s Chairman & CEO Luis Furnells said: “This agreement with the European Investment Bank is a testament to the robustness of our business strategy and reinforces confidence in our ability to drive technological innovation in Europe. The financing will help us to push ahead with the development of critical capabilities in areas such as integrated photonics, optical communications, infrared search and track (IRST) systems, multi-band and multi-orbit satellite terminals and pilot training systems. Through these advancements, we are helping to build a safer, more autonomous and more competitive Europe.”

The loan is part of the EIB Group’s actions under its strategic priority and cross-cutting policy to strengthen Europe’s security and defence capabilities, as outlined in its Strategic Roadmap for 2024-2027. It also supports the EIB Group’s TechEU programme, designed to accelerate innovation in the European Union by mobilising €250 billion in investment for startups, scaleups and innovative companies across Europe by 2027. The loan is backed by the European Union’s InvestEU programme.

The EIB Group and support for European security and defence

Since 2024, the EIB Group has significantly stepped up its support to increase European security and defence capabilities. This area is now a permanent cross-cutting public policy goal for the Group and one of its eight strategic priorities for 2024-2027.

The Group has updated its lending policy to broaden the eligibility criteria and the range of security and defence projects it can finance. It has also set up a Security and Defence Office to ensure a rapid and effective response to project proposals.

For more information on EIB support for the European security and defence sector, click here.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, it finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Around half of EIB financing in the European Union goes to cohesion regions, where per capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

In Spain, the EIB Group signed new financing worth €12.3 billion for over 100 high-impact projects in 2024, contributing to the country’s green and digital transition, economic growth, competitiveness and better services for its people.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of EIB headquarters for media use are available here.

Grupo Oesía

Grupo Oesía is a Spanish multinational that specialises in dual-use digital and industrial engineering, developing and implementing projects across 42 countries. It has 4 000 employees across 20 corporate offices in Europe, Latin America and Asia.

For nearly 50 years, it has pioneered products and services that have improved the lives of millions across the globe, with the aim of building a better, safer, more efficient and more sustainable world.

Committed to hyperspecialisation, it operates through five distinct brands, each an expert in its field: