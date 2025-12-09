EIB Investment Survey shows that Spanish firms have a good business outlook, plan to invest in increasing capacity and are more active in using AI and digital technologies than the EU average

Spanish firms have a robust investment outlook and are optimistic despite the uncertain global context. They are also continuing to invest in increasing their capacity.

They are more confident in the business outlook for their sector, and see fewer restrictions on accessing finance than the EU average.

They have more ambitious climate targets and invest more in energy efficiency and climate risk insurance than the EU average.

They remain very committed to international trade and are proactively diversifying imports to manage geopolitical risk.

They are more active than the EU average in using artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies.

The most recent European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group) Investment Survey (EIBIS) shows that Spanish firms remain positive about the business outlook for their sector and see accessing finance as easier than the EU average. They have a robust investment outlook with the main goal of increasing capacity, and are optimistic despite the uncertain global context.

“The results of the EIB Group Investment Survey show that Spanish firms have a good business outlook on the back of solid economic growth, and are continuing to expand capacity investment. Their ongoing commitment to green investment and the adoption of digital technologies is key to making the green and digital transition a European success story,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño.

Main conclusions of survey regarding Spanish firms

In an uncertain international environment, Spanish firms are much more optimistic about the business outlook in their sector than the EU average, and continue to invest in increasing their capacity and competitiveness.

In Spain, the share of companies expecting their business outlook to improve is 23 percentage points higher than the share expecting it to worsen, while at the EU level, the figures are broadly equal.

Spanish firms are also more positive than the EU average regarding access to external finance (7% vs. 1%) and internal finance (16% vs. 9%). Only 2.9% of Spanish respondents reported financial restrictions, compared to an EU average of 6.1%.

Spanish firms are prioritising increased capacity in their future investments at a level exceeding the EU average (where the focus is on replacing equipment).

Like other European companies, they are maintaining their commitment to the green transition and two-thirds of Spanish respondents do not see climate rules and regulations as having an impact on their business, or rather even see them as an opportunity as opposed to a risk.

Spanish companies are more aware than the EU average of the effects of climate change (such as droughts, floods, forest fires, storms and other extreme weather events), with 74% expressing concern about this issue compared to 68% across the European Union.

Half of the firms surveyed in Spain are systematically using generative AI tools to improve their processes, far beyond the EU average of 37%. They are also more likely than their EU peers to use multiple digital technologies (66% vs. 51%), a higher share than in EIBIS 2024 and one that is particularly high in large corporates and the manufacturing sector.

Supply chains and international trade are still a priority for Spanish firms, with a quarter of respondents having diversified or increased the number of countries from which they import in 2024, above the EU average.

Spanish firms are also slightly above the EU average in terms of the presence of women in senior positions (26% vs. 25%) and as business owners (15% vs. 13%).

More than 12 000 firms from all EU Member States participated in the survey, in addition to a sample from the United States. Published in October, the main EU-level results show that Spanish and European firms are firmly on track, are investing in the green and digital transition, and are demonstrating resilience to a changing global landscape. Detailed reports for each EU Member State – including Spain – were published today.

More information on the 2025 EIB Investment Survey in Spain is available here.

Background information

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, it finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Around half of EIB financing in the European Union goes to cohesion regions, where per capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

In Spain, the EIB Group signed new financing worth €12.3 billion for over 100 high-impact projects in 2024, contributing to the country’s green and digital transition, economic growth, competitiveness and better services for its people.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of EIB headquarters for media use are available here.

EIB Group Investment Survey

The EIB Group Investment Survey, which has been carried out since 2016, is a unique annual survey of some 12 000 firms. Data for the latest edition were collected in mid-2025 from companies in all EU Member States. The survey also includes a sample of businesses in the United States. It gathers data on company characteristics and performance, past investment activities and future plans, sources of finance, financing hurdles and other business challenges such as climate change, digitalisation and international trade.