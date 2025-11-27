EIB Group creates advisory council to strengthen its global impact

EIB

The EIB Global Advisory Council convened for the first time to discuss the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group’s strategic orientation for operations outside the EU in the current geopolitical context.

The council’s guidance will help the EIB Group strengthen its unique position in fostering win-win partnerships and amplifying its global impact.

The EIB Group has established a council of international experts to provide external guidance to EIB Global, its development arm. Chaired by Paolo Gentiloni, former Prime Minister of Italy, the Council convened for its inaugural meeting on 26 November 2025.

Its members bring diverse expertise from academia, business, civil society, and international organisations:

Philippe Étienne, Ambassadeur de France

Gita Gopinath, Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics at Harvard University, and former First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Sigrid Kaag, Co-chair of the Board of Directors of UN Foundation, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance for the Netherlands

Ivan Krastev, Chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies and Albert Hirschman Permanent Fellow at the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) in Vienna

Alexia Latortue, Distinguished Non-resident Fellow at the Centre for Global Development and Head of Secretariat at the Future of Development Cooperation

Arancha González Laya, Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po and former Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs

Mark Leonard, Co-founder and Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations

Philipp Rösler, CEO of Consessor AG and former Vice Chancellor of Germany

Helga Maria Schmid, President of European Institute of Peace and Vice-President of the Foundation Council, Munich Security Conference Foundation

Vera Songwe, Chair and Founder, Liquidity and Sustainability Facility, and Non-resident Senior Fellow, Global Economy and Development, Brookings

Marcos Prado Troyjo, Distinguished Fellow at INSEAD’s Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society, former Deputy Minister of Economy of Brazil

José Viñals, Special Strategic Advisor and Former Group Chairman of Standard Chartered

The EIB Global Strategic Orientation was recently endorsed by the EIB Group’s shareholders – the 27 EU Member States. They unanimously backed a more strategic approach to EIB Global’s operations. In a changing geopolitical context, the EIB Group is in a unique position to support global partnerships and contribute to growth and prosperity, by focusing on European values and policy priorities.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño said: “I am delighted to welcome this exceptional group of global experts to help us increase the impact of our investments outside the European Union. Their guidance will be precious to reinforce our strategic partnerships and win-win solutions for a more prosperous and peaceful world.”

Council Chair Paolo Gentiloni said: “In a time of profound geopolitical shifts and uncertainty, dialogue and partnerships for global action are more essential than ever. It is a privilege to chair this advisory council and collaborate with such a distinguished group of experts, whose diverse perspectives and expertise will help guide the EIB Group in its ambition to deliver tangible impact for people and communities around the world.”

EIB Global’s strategic orientation emphasizes a differentiated approach in geographic areas. The focus is on supporting EU enlargement and promoting economic, political and social stability in the EU’s neighbourhood. Priority areas include clean energy, sustainable transport, water infrastructure, global health, better education, and support for the private sector, particularly for businesses run by women and young people. EIB Global’s work is aligned with the second phase of the Climate Bank Roadmap, which foresees doubling investment for climate change adaptation.

About EIB Global

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of Global Gateway. It aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

