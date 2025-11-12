EIB Global strengthens partnership with North Macedonia

EIB

European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Robert de Groot, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timčo Mucunski have signed a Host Country Agreement to advance strategic cooperation.

Since 1991, the EIB has invested €1.6 billion to support Macedonia’s vital economic infrastructure, municipalities and businesses.

EIB Global, the development arm of the EU Bank, expects to expand this support to healthcare and education, while scaling up technical assistance.

During his visit to North Macedonia, EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot met with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and signed a Host Country Agreement with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timčo Mucunski, marking an important milestone in strengthening support for the country’s economic growth and EU integration.

As the EU bank, the EIB has invested €1.6 billion in North Macedonia in sustainable projects, leading to better water supply and sanitation conditions, modern transport links, stronger businesses, and improved energy security. The new agreement will enable the EIB to strengthen this cooperation, maximising financial and technical support in other key areas, such as healthcare and education.

“This agreement strengthens our partnership and reaffirms our shared goals – supporting North Macedonia’s path towards EU integration, improved regional connectivity and the green transition,” said EIB Vice-President de Groot at the signing ceremony in Skopje. “Sustainable investments are vital for building a resilient, future-ready economy that can compete across the European Union and globally.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timčo Mucunski said: “As of today, the EIB will be even closer to state institutions, local governments, and Macedonian companies, providing support for the implementation of their development investments and projects. The closer presence of the EIB represents a clear signal that our country is moving toward a modern, European, and competitive economy – open to investment and oriented toward long-term and sustainable growth.”

The European Union is actively supporting North Macedonia across several key areas as part of its broader effort to facilitate the country’s EU integration and sustainable development.

“As the EU’s lending arm, the EIB plays a pivotal role in translating the EU’s commitment to North Macedonia’s EU integration into concrete projects,” said EU Ambassador to North Macedonia Michalis Rokas. “Together, under the Team Europe approach, we are investing in the country’s transformation – supporting sustainable and inclusive growth, modern infrastructure, and better living standards for all,” he underlined.

During his visit to North Macedonia, Vice-President de Groot also met with Minister of Finance Gordana Dimitrieska-Kočoska; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Aleksandar Nikoloski; Minister of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources Sanja Božinovska; and representatives of the Development Bank of North Macedonia to discuss opportunities for scaling up financial and technical support for the country.

In 2025, EIB Global partnered with the Economic Chamber of North Macedonia to launch the online Decarbonisation Guide, and is working with local banks to strengthen climate risk practices. In collaboration with the Development Bank of North Macedonia, €650 million in financing has been provided to 920 companies since 2019, sustaining over 61 000 jobs and creating around 2 000 new ones.

Background information

About the EIB and EIB Global

The EIB is the long-term financing institution of the European Union owned by the Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. The EIB supports projects in four priority areas: infrastructure, innovation, climate and environment, and small and medium-sized enterprises. EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and is a key partner of Global Gateway. It aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through its offices around the world.

About EIB Global in North Macedonia

EIB Global has been active in North Macedonia since its establishment in 1991, providing finance to support key infrastructure projects, local authorities and small businesses. The EIB has provided €1.6 billion of financing to small businesses and transport, energy and utility infrastructure projects. It makes its technical and financial expertise available to its local partners through tailored advice and technical assistance. For more information regarding the EIB’s projects in North Macedonia, visit North Macedonia and the EIB.

EIB Global is one of the leading international financiers in the Western Balkans. Detailed information on EIB Global activities in this region can be found here.