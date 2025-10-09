Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

Europol and EIB Group to deepen cooperation through SIENA network

9 October 2025
EIB

The European Investment Bank today announced it will deepen its cooperation with Europol by joining the organisation’s Secure Information Exchange Network Application (SIENA for short). The platform is Europol’s flagship platform for the secure and swift exchange of sensitive and restricted information among EU law enforcement authorities, European agencies and bodies like Eurojust, Frontex and OLAF, as well as other cooperating states outside the EU. By joining SIENA, the EIB underlines its commitment to fighting fraud and makes sure it can rapidly exchange with the relevant authorities in a secure way.

“For the EIB, participation in SIENA is a strategic move that enhances our ability to collaborate with law enforcement on fraud, corruption and other financial crimes, as well as to exchange information and intelligence swiftly and securely, enabling us to react timely.” said European Investment Bank Inspector General Monique Koning. “This connection will allow the EIB’s Inspectorate General’s Investigations Division to exchange intelligence securely and efficiently, reinforcing the Bank’s role in safeguarding EU and EIB financial interests and supporting broader anti-crime efforts.”

Europol’s SIENA platform enables the swift and user-friendly exchange of operational and strategic crime-related information. It plays an important role in enabling cross-border cooperation, particularly in areas such as organised crime and financial intelligence. Today’s broadened collaboration builds on the signing of a Working Arrangement between both sides in 2021.

Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle added: “Today’s signature demonstrates our shared commitment to ensuring the solid protection of EU funds and the financial integrity of the Union. Reinforcing our cooperation with the EIB adds another key actor to the EU’s collective efforts to fight fraud, corruption and money laundering. Connecting to SIENA means having access to a secure and compliant channel linking a wide community of European and international law enforcement agencies, with state-of-the-art security and data protection features.”

Background information   

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.  

The EIB has a zero-tolerance policy towards fraud and corruption. The Investigations Division of the EIB’s Inspectorate General handles allegations of fraud and misconduct affecting EIB Group operations, actively cooperating with national authorities in the countries where the EIB operates, as well as with European investigative bodies, international organisations and financial institutions, to exchange information and strengthen safeguards. See more info about the activities if the Investigations Division here. The EIB encourages anyone with information about potential irregularities in the projects it finances to report them through the dedicated channels.

Europol and EIB Group to deepen cooperation through SIENA network
Europol and EIB Group to deepen cooperation through SIENA network
Europol and EIB Group to deepen cooperation through SIENA network
©EIB
Download original
Europol and EIB Group to deepen cooperation through SIENA network
Europol and EIB Group to deepen cooperation through SIENA network
Europol and EIB Group to deepen cooperation through SIENA network
©EIB
Download original

Contact

Tim Smit

Press Office

Référence

2025-376-EN

Partager

More press releases
9 October 2025

EU reinforces support for Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition with €430 million package

Commissioner Síkela met with the deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, Bùi Thanh Sơn during the Global Gateway Forum. In the margins of the meeting, the European Commission and other Team Europe actors announced a comprehensive €430 million package to advance the Bac Ai Pumped Hydro Storage Project, a flagship investment under Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Vietnam Asia and the Pacific Global development Energy
9 October 2025

Italy: EIB and Banca di Asti: €100 million to support small and medium agribusinesses

The EIB and Banca di Asti today signed a new €100 million agreement to support small and medium agribusinesses in Italy. The agreement was signed at the 11th Annual Conference on Financial Instruments of the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) hosted in Milan by the European Commission together with the EIB Advisory team. The event, which brought together more than 150 experts, focused on examining the simplification measures introduced by the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the role of European financial instruments in supporting the sustainable digital transition of the agricultural sector.

SMEs Management committee Italy European Union Agriculture and bioeconomy
9 October 2025

Romanian businesses to get financing support with €25 million EIB loan to Patria Bank

A range of Romanian businesses will be eligible for easier financing as a result of a €25 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to Patria Bank SA. Bucharest-based Patria Bank will use the EIB credit to expand lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Mid-Cap companies across Romania.