Europol and EIB Group to deepen cooperation through SIENA network

EIB

The European Investment Bank today announced it will deepen its cooperation with Europol by joining the organisation’s Secure Information Exchange Network Application (SIENA for short). The platform is Europol’s flagship platform for the secure and swift exchange of sensitive and restricted information among EU law enforcement authorities, European agencies and bodies like Eurojust, Frontex and OLAF, as well as other cooperating states outside the EU. By joining SIENA, the EIB underlines its commitment to fighting fraud and makes sure it can rapidly exchange with the relevant authorities in a secure way.

“For the EIB, participation in SIENA is a strategic move that enhances our ability to collaborate with law enforcement on fraud, corruption and other financial crimes, as well as to exchange information and intelligence swiftly and securely, enabling us to react timely.” said European Investment Bank Inspector General Monique Koning. “This connection will allow the EIB’s Inspectorate General’s Investigations Division to exchange intelligence securely and efficiently, reinforcing the Bank’s role in safeguarding EU and EIB financial interests and supporting broader anti-crime efforts.”

Europol’s SIENA platform enables the swift and user-friendly exchange of operational and strategic crime-related information. It plays an important role in enabling cross-border cooperation, particularly in areas such as organised crime and financial intelligence. Today’s broadened collaboration builds on the signing of a Working Arrangement between both sides in 2021.

Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle added: “Today’s signature demonstrates our shared commitment to ensuring the solid protection of EU funds and the financial integrity of the Union. Reinforcing our cooperation with the EIB adds another key actor to the EU’s collective efforts to fight fraud, corruption and money laundering. Connecting to SIENA means having access to a secure and compliant channel linking a wide community of European and international law enforcement agencies, with state-of-the-art security and data protection features.”

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, the EIB finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB has a zero-tolerance policy towards fraud and corruption. The Investigations Division of the EIB’s Inspectorate General handles allegations of fraud and misconduct affecting EIB Group operations, actively cooperating with national authorities in the countries where the EIB operates, as well as with European investigative bodies, international organisations and financial institutions, to exchange information and strengthen safeguards. See more info about the activities if the Investigations Division here. The EIB encourages anyone with information about potential irregularities in the projects it finances to report them through the dedicated channels.