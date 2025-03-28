Ireland: SBCI and EIB partnership to enable €560 million new lending to SMEs

EIB

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) CEO, June Butler, and the Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Ioannis Tsakiris, have today formally signed a €200 million funding agreement as part of ongoing efforts to enhance financing options for Irish businesses. Marjut Falkstedt Chief Executive of the European Investment Fund (EIF) also attended the signature at SBCI headquarters in Dublin.

This agreement will enable more than €560 million to be provided for investment by businesses across Ireland.

The finalisation of this agreement continues the long-standing partnership between the European Investment Bank Group and the SBCI, reinforcing their commitment to Ireland’s economic development. It is a key milestone in the establishment of new funds aimed at supporting Irish SMEs and small Mid-Caps, ensuring access to competitively priced credit.

As Irish businesses continue to face evolving economic conditions, this €200 million funding agreement is expected to strengthen the SBCI’s ability to provide affordable credit, reinforcing the resilience of the SME sector and driving sustainable growth across the country.

Since its establishment, the SBCI has been instrumental in delivering several targeted financial supports in collaboration with the EIB and EIF, such as: the Agriculture Cashflow Support Loan Scheme; Brexit Loan Scheme, Future Growth Loan Scheme; Covid-19 Working Capital Loan Scheme; Growth and Sustainability Loan Scheme; and the more recent Green Transition Finance product. These initiatives have helped businesses navigate economic challenges by providing access to essential funding.

Ioannis Tsakiris, EIB Vice President, said: “The latest cooperation between the European Investment Bank Group and the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland marks a key milestone in our shared commitment to enabling Irish businesses to expand and harness new opportunities. By combining our financial strengthens and technical expertise, we are not just providing capital—we're investing in the innovative spirit of Irish businesses, creating skilled jobs, and building sustainable prosperity across the country. Together, we're turning ambition into achievement for entrepreneurs and enterprises throughout Ireland."

Marjut Falkstedt, EIF Chief Executive, said: “At the European Investment Fund, we believe that meaningful innovation thrives through strategic partnership. Today's agreement with the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland represents a powerful extension of the EIB Group's commitment to working with national partners across Europe and follows recent joint EIB and EIF backing for business financing across Ireland. By combining our expertise and resources, we're creating a financial ecosystem where Irish companies can thrive—transforming bold ideas into market realities, scaling operations sustainably, and generating high-quality jobs. This partnership embodies our shared vision of an Ireland where businesses of all sizes have the backing they need to push boundaries, compete globally, and drive economic resilience for generations to come."

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe T.D., said: “I welcome this €200 million funding agreement between the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland and the European Investment Bank. This will lead to increased financing options for Irish businesses. This agreement signals the robust support of the European Investment Bank towards future investment by businesses in Ireland. This agreement provides a strong foundation to enable the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland to deploy affordable credit for investment purposes by Irish enterprises, enabling them to build their resilience and sustainability. This is key to the maintenance and enhancement of Ireland’s economic development.”

June Butler, SBCI CEO, said: “The signing of this agreement is a key milestone for the SBCI, in the continued delivery of accessible affordable finance for Irish businesses and we welcome this opportunity to continue our long-standing partnership with the EIB Group. This new €200 million facility will support SMEs and small Mid-Caps to invest, innovate, and scale with confidence. At the SBCI, we remain committed to providing strategic financial support that drives long-term economic growth and resilience across Ireland.”

Since its establishment in 2014, the SBCI has played a key role in improving credit conditions for Irish businesses, particularly during periods of financial uncertainty. The SBCI collaborates with both traditional and alternative lenders, including banks, non-bank finance providers, and credit unions, to distribute funds efficiently and ensure that Irish businesses can access low-cost funding when they need it the most.

In the past 10 years, the SBCI has facilitated over €4 billion in funding, benefiting more than 60,000 businesses across key industries, including agriculture, retail, construction, and manufacturing. These funds have enabled companies to invest in growth, innovation, and operational stability.

About the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI)

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland (SBCI) was established by the Department of Finance in September 2014 to ensure that SMEs in Ireland have access to stable, lower-cost, and long-term funding options. By supporting and developing an effective credit market for SME finance, the SBCI makes it easier for SMEs to obtain the financing they need to thrive and stimulate economic activity in Ireland.

Since its inception, the SBCI has expanded its range of supports, providing liquidity and risk-sharing guarantee schemes to a wide array of finance providers. This expansion has given Irish SMEs more choices in accessing affordable finance for their businesses.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union, and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

