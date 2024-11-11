Nearly two-thirds of Hungarians respondents recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change, EIB survey finds

©Allain Bachellier/ Getty images

Hungarian respondents recognise the need to adapt their lifestyle due to the effects of climate change, according to the annual Climate Survey commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB). Many believe that investing in adaptation now will prevent higher costs in the future.

Key findings

95% of Hungarian respondents say it is important for their country to adapt to climate change. Nearly half (46%) say it needs to be prioritised.

86% agree that spending on climate adaptation is required urgently to avoid even higher costs in the future.

In August of 2024 Hungary was hit by a prolonged heatwave, with temperatures reaching 40ºC in some regions. With the intense heat and lack of rainfall, a severe drought severely affected the country’s agriculture.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and severity, the economic toll of climate change continues to rise. Scientists warn that these disasters will become increasingly costly. According to a report by the European Environment Agency,[1] Europe is currently the fastest-warming continent, with the number of extreme weather events expected to increase as global temperatures rise. A higher number of extreme weather events poses a significant threat to infrastructure and the stability of global water and food supplies, underlining the urgent need for comprehensive climate change adaptation strategies.

“The EIB, the climate bank, stands ready to support projects that help protect our communities and tackle the growing challenge of climate change. Acting quickly will increase the resilience of our societies and reduce the long-term costs of inaction,” said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska.

Today, the EIB released its seventh annual Climate Survey, which presents the views of over 24 000 respondents from across the European Union and the United States on the topic of climate change. In Hungary, 1 008 people took part in the survey, which was conducted in August 2024.

A priority

95% of Hungarian respondents (similar to the EU average) recognise the need to adapt to climate change. Almost half (46%, close to the EU average of 50%) view climate change adaptation as a priority for Hungary in the coming years.

Adapting to climate change is also considered an economic opportunity and a long-term investment::

87% say that investing in climate change adaptation can create jobs and boost the local economy.

86% believe that adapting to climate change requires investment now to avoid higher costs later.

The impact of climate change and new habits

Hungarian respondents recognise the economic opportunities that climate change adaptation measures present, while first-hand experiences of extreme weather events add to the sense that urgent action is required:

90% – 10 points above the EU average of 80% – have experienced at least one extreme weather event in the last five years. 67% have suffered from extreme heat and heatwaves, 45% have experienced severe storms or hail and 41% have faced drought.

Extreme weather events have serious, wide-ranging consequences:

80% of Hungarian respondents (12 points above the EU average of 68%) reported having suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. 32% were impacted by power cuts or energy supply issues; 30% by health issues like heat stroke or respiratory problems; and 24% by property damage (such as roof damage) due to flooding, landslides or soil erosion.

Hungarian respondents are well aware of the need to adapt:

64% (compared to the EU average of 72%) recognise that they will have to adapt their lifestyle due to climate change.

33% (compared to the EU average of 35%) think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place (whether locally or abroad) to avoid floods, forest fires or other extreme weather events.

29% (compared to the EU average of 28%) say they will have to move to a cooler region or country.

To be able to adapt to climate change, individuals need the right information. Most Hungarian respondents (70%, just below the EU average of 71%) feel they are informed about what they can do to adapt their homes and lifestyles effectively. However, 57% (close to the EU average of 60%) are unaware of public subsidies or financial incentives to support their efforts.

Adaptation priorities

Hungarian respondents identify the following key priorities for local climate adaptation:

50% (8 points above the EU average) propose cooling cities down.

36% (8 points above the EU average of 28%) mention improving insulation in homes and public buildings.

35% (vs. 39% for the EU average) cite improving infrastructure; for example, installing better drainage systems, flood barriers, storm shelters or more resilient power grids.

When asked who should pay for climate change adaptations:

38% think that the costs should be borne by the companies and industries that contribute most to climate change.

Nearly a third (31%) think everyone should pay equally.

14% say that wealthier individuals should bear the costs through higher taxes.

When asked who should receive support first:

47% (9 points above the EU average) believe that everyone should benefit equally.

27% think that the elderly should be prioritised.

20% say children should be the first to benefit.

Concerns about who should benefit from adaptation aid go beyond national priorities. A narrow majority (52%, compared to the EU average of 57%) recognise the need to support global adaptation efforts and believe that their country should do more to help the most vulnerable developing nations adapt to the growing impacts of climate change.

Background information

EIB Group

The ElB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances sound investments that pursue EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing in 2023 – 90% of it in the European Union. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. It is on track to deliver on its commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030, as pledged in its Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects that contribute directly to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Around half of EIB financing within the European Union is directed to cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.

The EIB and climate adaptation in Hungary

In Hungary, the EIB is supporting climate adaptation and mitigation projects that have a direct and everyday impact on businesses and people. In 2023, the EIB Group invested more than €207 million in climate action and environmental sustainability projects in Hungary. It is boosting energy efficiency and climate action among small and large businesses alike. It is also investing in green technologies to accelerate the integration of clean energy into the grid, and supporting projects to improve energy efficiency to make homes and workplaces more sustainable. The Bank partners with financial institutions like the Hungarian Development Bank to ensure that small and medium can access the finance they need to support investments in energy efficiency and climate adaptation, and to accelerate the green transition.

The EIB Climate Survey

The EIB, the climate bank, released the seventh annual EIB Climate Survey today. The survey contains the views of over 24 000 respondents. Since its inception in 2018, it has provided valuable insight into how people in the European Union and the United States feel about climate change. This year’s survey was run by BVA Xsight from 6 to 23 August 2024. Respondents could complete it online by computer, tablet or mobile phone. More information about the methodology can be found here.

[1] Europe is not prepared for rapidly growing climate risks | European Environment Agency's home page (europa.eu).