Most Swedes (77%, 5 percentage points above the EU average) know that using recyclable products can help fight climate change.

74% (9 percentage points above the EU average) also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

Similarly, most respondents (61%, 19 percentage points above the EU average) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently is a way to mitigate climate change too.

But only a minority (36%, 8 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that better insulating buildings can also help.

Less than a third (28%) of respondents know that reducing the speed limit on roads can help mitigate climate change.

Finally, most Swedes are unaware of the significant impact that digital usage has on the climate, with only 6% saying that watching fewer videos online can help to mitigate climate change.

Unlike in most countries in Europe, most Swedes (61%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

Generational gap

Knowledge about climate change varies depending on different aspects of people’s sociodemographic profiles. One of the most notable correlations is with age. Respondents aged 20-29 in Sweden scored lower than people over 30 (overall score of 6.42/10 compared to 7.10/10, respectively). In some areas, this generational gap in knowledge is significant.

There is a particularly significant generational gap in people's understanding of the definition and causes of climate change (7.22 for people aged 20-29 compared to 8.06 for people over 30).

This gap is also notable on the second sub-index about the consequences of climate change (7.53 for people aged 20-29 compared to 8.15 for people over 30).

The difference in scores is also significant when it comes to what can be done to fight climate change (4.09 for people aged 20-29 compared to 4.52 for people over 30).

As the EU's financing arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB) is investing in key projects in Sweden, reinforcing its position as the Climate Bank and supporting the country's green transition. In 2023, the EIB signed new financing contracts worth €2.91 billion for Sweden, with 77% of the funds earmarked for climate action and environmental sustainability. Recent examples include investments in battery factories, green steel, solar cells, electric vehicles and social housing.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It is active in more than 160 countries and makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. You can find more information about the EIB and climate education here.

