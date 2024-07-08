Most Poles (72%, the same as the EU average) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

61% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

Only 37% believe that better insulating buildings can also help.

For now, only half of respondents (48%, 6 percentage points above the EU average of 42%) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently is another way to fight climate change.

Very few respondents (13%) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help mitigate climate change.

Finally, most Poles, like many other EU citizens, are unaware of the significant CO 2 emissions related to digital usage, with only 6% saying that watching fewer videos online could help as well.

Like in most countries in Europe, only a minority of Poles (38%) were able to correctly define an individual's carbon footprint as "the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year."

Generational gap

Knowledge about climate change varies depending on different aspects of people’s sociodemographic profiles. One of the most notable correlations is with age. Poles over 50 know more than younger generations when it comes to the causes and consequences of climate change and solutions to address it, scoring 6.17/10 overall compared to 5.65/10 for people below 50. In some areas, this generational gap is significant.

In 2023, the European Investment Bank's green financing in Poland reached 52% out of a total investment of €5.1bn. Support for the Polish energy sector increased by 80% compared to 2022, reaching €1.78 billion. Of the €1.78 billion for energy transition, €610 million came partly through InvestEU to support the development of one of the world's largest wind farms (and the first in the Baltic Sea) by Baltic Power. Polish cities also received significant investment of €2.33 billion, including support for the development of clean transport - new tram lines in Krakow and Warsaw, new rolling stock in Wroclaw.

