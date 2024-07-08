Most Lithuanians (76%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

66% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

But only a minority (42%) seem to know that better insulating buildings can also help.

For now, less than half of respondents (41%) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently would help mitigate climate change too.

Very few respondents (12%, 14 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads could help.

Finally, most Lithuanians are unaware of the significant impact that digital usage has on climate change, with only 6% saying that watching fewer videos online can help to mitigate it.

Like in most countries in Europe, only a minority of Lithuanians (40%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in key projects across Lithuania to support the country's green transition. Recent examples include investments in Lithuanian utility Ignitis Group to expand a key pumped storage hydropower plant and reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels. The investment made the Kruonis pumped storage plant one of the largest energy storage facilities in Europe. In addition, EIB support improved the national rail passenger transport system by adding 15 modern electric passenger trains. The operation increased the attractiveness and comfort of rail passenger transport throughout Lithuania, while reducing dependence on fossil fuel transport modes and improving safety and journey times for passengers.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

