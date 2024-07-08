Most Danes (72%) know that using recyclable products ultimately reduces CO 2 emissions. 62% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

emissions. 62% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction. More than half of respondents (57%, 15 percentage points above the EU average) are also aware that buying new clothes less frequently can help mitigate climate change.

But only a minority (43%) are aware that better insulating buildings can help as well.

Only a quarter (26%) of respondents seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help mitigate climate change.

Finally, most Danes are unaware of the significant CO 2 emissions related to digital usage, with only 11% (still 2 percentage points above the EU average) saying that watching fewer videos online can contribute to fighting climate change.

Like in most countries in Europe, only a minority of Danes (48%) were able to correctly define an individual’s carbon footprint as “the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year.”

Generational gap

Knowledge about climate change varies depending on different aspects of people’s sociodemographic profiles. One of the most notable correlations is with age. Danes over 50 know much more than younger generations when it comes to the causes and consequences of climate change and solutions to address it, scoring 7.28/10 overall compared to 6.35/10 for people below 50. In some areas, this generational gap in knowledge is significant.

There is a significant generational gap in people’s understanding of the definition and causes of climate change (8.36 for over 50s compared to 7.20 for under 50s).

This gap is even more notable on the second sub-index about the consequences of climate change (8.59 for over 50s compared to 7.15 for under 50s).

The difference in scores is less significant when it comes to what can be done to fight climate change (4.90 for over 50s compared to 4.70 for under 50s).

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in major projects in Denmark that are supporting the country's green transition. Recent examples include massive investments in the country’s offshore wind energy sector by supporting Vestas, Ørsted and RWE, as well as Esbjerg port, increasing Denmark’s role as a green energy powerhouse in Europe. The EIB has also partnered with Danish railways to improve the international connectivity of its network and finance new commuter trains, which is expected to limit car-dependency. Green investments made up 56% of the EIB Group’s investments in 2023, which totalled €1.44 billion.

EIB Vice-President Thomas Östros: “Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

