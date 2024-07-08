Most Cypriots (66%) know that using recyclable products can help mitigate climate change.

64% also correctly said that using public transport instead of an individual car is a step in the right direction.

But two-thirds (65%) do not know that better insulating buildings can help.

For now, only a quarter of respondents (24%, 18 percentage points below the EU average) are aware that buying new clothes less frequently can help mitigate climate change.

Very few respondents (16%, 10 percentage points below the EU average) seem to know that reducing the speed limit on roads would help mitigate climate change.

Finally, most Cypriots are unaware of the significant CO 2 emissions related to digital usage, with only 7% saying that watching fewer videos online can contribute to fighting the climate emergency.

Like in most countries in Europe, only a minority of Cypriots (32%) were able to correctly define an individual's carbon footprint as "the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by a person in a year."

As the EU's financing arm, the EIB is investing in major projects in Cyprus that are supporting the country's green transition. In 2023 alone, climate action and green projects accounted for 61% of the country’s total EIB support, or €157 million. Among the flagship loan agreements, the EIB committed €130 million to support a programme called THALIA that targets smart and green investments, including digitalisation, urban regeneration, water, energy, and environmental protection. Also, €100 million worth of support for vital wastewater investments in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca were provided to help Cyprus comply with EU water legislation.

EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris:

“Climate change can only be limited if we work together. It is important to identify and address the knowledge gaps found in the EIB Climate Survey. At the EIB, we provide financing to fight climate change, but we also recognise our role in contributing to the debate and education around the issue. Education is a powerful tool for change. We are committed to complementing our financing with initiatives that promote climate awareness and knowledge in Cyprus and across the European Union. This is how we build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”

