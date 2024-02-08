The EIB, the EU climate bank, is renewing its support for Sciences Po’s European Chair for Sustainable Development and Climate Transition – through the EIB Institute (EIBI) – to help develop the EIB Group’s thought leadership in sustainable finance and promote academic dialogue with key stakeholders.

The EIB, one of the world’s leading financiers of climate action and environmental sustainability, will contribute its expertise and experience to strengthen Sciences Po’s academic programmes on climate adaptation, sustainable development, energy and the energy transition.

The renewal agreement was signed on Wednesday in Luxembourg at the EIB Forum by Ambroise Fayolle, EIB Vice-President in charge of Climate, and Arancha González Laya, Dean of Sciences Po’s Paris School of International Affairs.

Co-hosted by Sciences Po’s School of Public Affairs and Paris School of International Affairs, the European Chair for Sustainable Development and Climate Transition seeks to foster integrative thinking to help resolve the complex challenges of sustainable development and climate transition together with its three co-sponsors, the EIB, Hermès and HSBC.

The Chair is directed by Dr Marc Ringel. It builds upon the academic excellence of Sciences Po with its global network of partner universities to promote academic dialogue and make recommendations to current and future policymakers around the world.

The Chairholder is supported by a Scientific Committee which sets the strategic orientation of ​research, training, education, and outreach activities each year. The external members of the Scientific Committee currently include Prof Jeffrey Sachs (United States), Prof Laurence Tubiana (France), Julia Marton-Lefèvre (France), Mechthild Wörsdörfer (European Commission) and Tim Gould (International Energy Agency).

The Institute has been a partner of Sciences Po, one of Europe’s leading universities, since 2015 through its capstone projects and Summer School programmes.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “Sustainable development and the climate transition are at the heart of the EU climate bank’s mission. Through our support and expertise, we look forward to helping enrich knowledge building and knowledge dissemination on these critical issues with one of Europe’s leading universities.”

Director and Dean of the EIB Institute Shiva Dustdar said: “Developing thought leadership and foresight with our academic partners are key elements of the EIBI’s new strategy. Renewal of our support for Sciences Po’s European Chair for Sustainable Development and Climate Transition will pave the way for the exchange of new ideas and new initiatives to identify and develop solutions tackling today’s greatest challenges: climate change and biodiversity.”

Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at Sciences Po Arancha González Laya stated: “This Chair is yet another expression of Sciences Po's long-standing commitment to sustainable development and climate change. Having the European Investment Bank – the world's leading climate bank – as a key partner, alongside HSBC and Hermès, illustrates the strategic dimension of the work carried out under the Chair. This partnership also reflects the wealth-generating link between education and research, which is meaningful for policymakers as well as for students, especially those of our Paris School of International Affairs and our School of Public Affairs.”

Background information

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its 27 Member States. Created by the Treaty of Rome and founded in 1958, its mission is to contribute to the integration, balanced development and economic and social cohesion of the EU Member States. It borrows large volumes of funds on the capital markets and lends them on very favourable terms to support projects that further EU policy objectives. Investment in education and innovation is one of the EIB's priorities.

About the Institute

The EIB Institute was set up within the EIB Group (European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund) to promote and support academic, cultural and social initiatives with European stakeholders and the public at large. It is a key pillar of the EIB Group’s community and citizenship engagement.

About Sciences Po

Since 1872, Sciences Po's mission has been to shape free minds capable of understanding the world, in order to transform it. It places academic excellence and social inclusion at the heart of its values. Its unique academic objectives are defined by a multidisciplinary approach rooted in the humanities and social sciences, a strong international perspective, and the ability to combine fundamental knowledge with professional expertise thanks to its 290 research professors and 4 600 part-time lecturers.

A world-class research university with 11 research centres, Sciences Po takes social responsibility seriously, proposing solutions to major contemporary issues including environmental and digital transformations, changes in public policy, and the fight against inequality and discrimination. The defence of academic freedom – an essential condition for democracy and social progress – is also at the heart of our academic project.

Each year, Sciences Po trains 15 000 students, 50% of whom are international, on seven campuses (Dijon, Le Havre, Menton, Nancy, Paris, Poitiers, Reims) within the Undergraduate College, and in seven schools at Master's level (international affairs, public affairs, law, journalism, management, research, urban planning). Some 3 500 specialists also receive continued professional training.

About the European Chair for Sustainable Development and Climate Transition

Its mission is to advance education, innovation and public dialogue for the design and practice of sustainable development and climate transition policies, inside and outside Europe. The challenges of adapting to climate change, decarbonisation, safeguarding planetary boundaries, green finance, biodiversity loss and geopolitical environmental risks must be understood and overcome in order to advance the ambitions of the European Green Deal.