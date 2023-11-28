©stockpexel/ Shutterstock

The rising cost of living together with climate and environmental concerns top the list of challenges Spaniard respondents see for their country.

72% believe the shift to a climate-neutral economy can only happen if inequalities are addressed at the same time.

78% (4 points above the EU average) favour eliminating subsidies and tax breaks for the aviation sector and all companies that rely heavily on fossil fuels.

66% (7 points above the EU average) say they would accept an income-tax increase to help people with the lowest incomes adapt to climate-related policies.

69% (9 points above the EU average) believe the government should provide financial compensation to affected countries for climate change they did not contribute to.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) today launched the sixth edition of its Climate Survey. These are some of the most striking results of this annual survey conducted in August and September 2023. Running since 2018, the EIB Climate Survey offers insights into the climate change-related views of people in major economies around the world, with more than 30 000 respondents in the European Union, the United States, China, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, UAE, Canada and South Korea. The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After another challenging year marked not only by inflation but also by record heatwaves and droughts, Spanish respondents have become even more acutely aware of the profound impact of climate change and the need for immediate action in Spain and around the world, according to the results of the sixth edition of the EIB’s Climate Survey. While the rising cost of living is considered the number one challenge[1] for Spaniards (68% of respondents place it in the top three concerns for their country, in line with the EU average), climate change impacts and environmental degradation come second, with 52% considering them a major concern (2 points above the EU average).

Demand for a just transition at home and in developing countries

The financial cost and implications of the green transition are likely to affect personal budgets, with lower-income households hit the hardest.

Faced with high inflation and unemployment in the country, most Spaniards are calling for fair policies to address the climate emergency. 72% of respondents (4 points above the average in the European Union) say the transition to a low-carbon economy can only happen if social and economic inequalities are addressed at the same time.

However, only 46% of respondents say they are confident in the country’s ability to carry out such a just climate transition.

On the question of compensation to developing countries to help them deal with the impacts of climate change — expected to be a central topic at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai (COP28) — — Spanish respondents are in favour of extending aid beyond their borders to support countries most vulnerable to climate change and ensure a globally just transition to a climate-neutral and resilient future.

69% of respondents (9 points above the EU average) agree that the country should financially compensate affected nations to help them fight climate change.

[1] Respondents had to select the three challenges they consider the biggest for their country from a shuffled list of ten challenges: Increased cost of living, unemployment, climate change, environmental degradation, political instability, income inequalities, access to healthcare, large-scale migrations, cyberattacks, and terrorism.