The EIB has a long-standing relationship with Jordan, which dates back to 1979, and has provided over €2.3 billion for long-term public and private investments across the country.

Background information

About the EIB Climate Survey

Conducted in partnership with the market research firm BVA, the first African and Middle Eastern edition of the EIB Climate Survey aims to inform the broader debate on attitudes and expectations in terms of climate action.

More than 6 000 respondents – including 200 Jordanians – aged 15 and over from 10 African and Middle Eastern countries participated in the survey between 1 and 25 August 2022, with a representative panel for each of the countries polled.

More findings from the first African and Middle Eastern edition of the EIB Climate Survey: /surveys/climate-survey/5th-climate-survey/africa

About the European Investment Bank

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union and is owned by the EU Member States. The EIB Group has adopted a Climate Bank Roadmap to deliver on its ambitious agenda to support €1 trillion of climate action and environmental sustainability investments in the decade before 2030 and to dedicate more than 50% of EIB funding to climate action and environmental sustainability by 2025. As part of the roadmap, all new EIB Group operations have been aligned with the goals and principles of the Paris Agreement since the start of 2021.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s new specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnerships within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world.

[i] Countries covered by the survey: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Jordan, Kenya, South Africa, Angola, Cameroon, Senegal, and Ivory Coast.