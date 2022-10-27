© Getty

62% believe that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its consequences should accelerate the green transition.

80% say that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe.

65% want polluting goods and services, such as air travel and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), to be taxed more heavily to account for their environmental costs .

66% want energy prices to be tied to consumption, with the biggest consumers charged more.

These are some of the results from the latest yearly climate survey, conducted in August 2022 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After a challenging year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an ongoing energy crisis and accelerated inflation all over Europe, and a summer marked by record heatwaves and droughts, Bulgarians have become even more acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the urgency with which they must act.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While COVID-19 was considered one of the biggest challenges facing Bulgarians last year, concerns about inflation now predominate. 52% cite it as their top concern, compared with 36% across the rest of the European Union.

Meanwhile, 80% of Bulgarians say they are feeling the effects of climate change on their daily lives (3 percentage points more than in 2021).

80% think that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years to solve the energy and climate crisis, we will be heading for a global catastrophe. At the same time, 87% feel that the government is reacting too slowly, and only 34% think that Bulgaria will succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

War in Ukraine and green transition

Most Bulgarians (62%) believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences for the price of oil and gas should accelerate the green transition (compared with the European average of 66%). Note that the survey was conducted in August this year and that public opinion on this topic may evolve rapidly.