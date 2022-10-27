© Getty

57% believe that the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its consequences should accelerate the green transition.

80% say that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe.

64% want highly polluting goods and services, such as air travel and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to be taxed more heavily to account for their environmental cost.

These are the main results from the latest yearly Climate Survey conducted in August 2022 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects. The results of the EIB 2022 Climate Survey come at a critical time, just ahead of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which will take place in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from 6 to 18 November 2022.

After a challenging year in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked an ongoing energy crisis and accelerated inflation all over Europe, and a summer marked by record heatwaves and droughts, Austrians have become even more acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the need for urgent action.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While COVID-19 was considered the number one challenge for Austrians last year, concerns over climate change now predominate, with 47% citing it as their top concern, 6 percentage points above the EU average of 41%.

In addition, 74% of Austrians now say they feel the effects of climate change on their daily lives (an increase of 4 percentage points compared with 2021).

80% think that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe. Meanwhile, 82% feel that the government is reacting too slowly, and 69% think that Austria will not succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

War in Ukraine and green transition

The majority of Austrians (57%) believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences on the prices of oil and gas should accelerate the green transition (8 percentage points below the EU average of 65%).