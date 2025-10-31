Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées
Online
02
jun 2026

The Circular City Centre - C3 webinar

How cities support circularity in the textiles value chain

Location: Online

Textiles are the fabric of everyday life. But the way we consume them has a major impact on the environment. The European Union generates around 7 million tonnes of textile waste annually, only 12% of which is separately collected. This webinar explores the important role cities can play in implementing circular economy solutions for sustainable textile management.

Programme and registration  

In focus

The Circular City Centre - C3

We joined forces with the European Commission to launch the The Circular City Centre - C3, a competence and resource centre within the European Investment Bank that supports EU cities in their circular economy transition.

Explore our advisory support  

Other events you may like...

30
-
31
Oct
2025
Jul
2026

EIB Group housing roadshow

The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.

Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
11
Jun
2026

Meeting No. 594 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:

Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
15
Jul
2026

Meeting No. 595 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes: