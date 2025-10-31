The European Investment Bank (EIB) is pleased to invite industry stakeholders to a dedicated hydropower sector market outreach webinar.
This event aims to present upcoming EIB‑financed hydropower projects across Africa, the Eastern Neighbourhood, the Western Balkans and Asia.
Participants will hear from EIB experts on the hydropower project pipeline, expected tendering timelines, and evolving procurement and sustainability requirements, followed by a structured discussion and Q&A to gather industry feedback on procurement approaches, project structuring and market conditions.
The webinar forms part of EIB’s early market engagement efforts to support competitive, high‑quality and sustainable hydropower investments.
Agenda
- 14:00-14:30: Welcome remarks and EIB Procurement Office Presentation
- 14:30-15:30: Sector presentation
- Overview of hydropower sector with EIB lending figures and EIB priorities in the sector
- Presentation on EIB financed Hydropower operations (with the contract packages under the projects, expected tendering timelines)
- 15:30-16:30: Q&A and feedback session
Other events you may like...
EIB Group housing roadshow
The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.
Meeting No. 591 of the Board of Directors
In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:
Meeting No. 592 of the Board of Directors
In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes: