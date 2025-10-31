Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
09
feb 2026

EIB Global Strategic Orientation - Donor Webinar

The EIB Global Strategic Orientation from October 2025 is the new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union. Donors, foundations and other development partners will find the webinar particularly relevant to understand its rationale and the enabling measures it outlines for future EIB Global investments beyond Europe’s border.

The interactive session will feature insight from senior EIB official who contributed to shaping this orientation through extensive consultations with experts and stakeholders.

The webinar is by invitation only – stay tuned for the recording, which will be available on this page after the event.

  Download the flyer

  The EIB Global Strategic Orientation. is EIB’s new compass for its investments outside the European Union. The orientation sets out the ways in which the European Investment Bank will step up its support for win-win partnerships – including donor partnerships – by aligning the political and economic interests of the European Union with the development objectives of its partners, positioning Europe as a beacon of stability, a champion of open economies and societies, of peace and of shared prosperity.

30
-
31
Oct
2025
Mar
2026

EIB Group housing roadshow

The EIB Group is organising housing roadshows to give more information on how Member States can benefit at all levels, nationally, regionally and locally.

Urban development Affordable and sustainable housing Social infrastructure Affordable and sustainable housing
4
Feb
2026

Meeting No. 590 of the Board of Directors

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:

Board of directors Institutional Institutional event Luxembourg European Union
11
-
12
Feb
2026

Green Gateway – Climate finance in action

The EIB Group is pleased to announce the upcoming 'Green Gateway - Climate finance in action' event, taking place on Wednesday, 11 and Thursday, 12 February 2026 in Luxembourg, with support from the InvestEU Advisory Hub.