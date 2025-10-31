EIB Global Strategic Orientation - Donor Webinar

The EIB Global Strategic Orientation from October 2025 is the new compass for EIB Global’s investments outside the European Union. Donors, foundations and other development partners will find the webinar particularly relevant to understand its rationale and the enabling measures it outlines for future EIB Global investments beyond Europe’s border.

The interactive session will feature insight from senior EIB official who contributed to shaping this orientation through extensive consultations with experts and stakeholders.

The webinar is by invitation only – stay tuned for the recording, which will be available on this page after the event.

Download the flyer

The EIB Global Strategic Orientation. is EIB’s new compass for its investments outside the European Union. The orientation sets out the ways in which the European Investment Bank will step up its support for win-win partnerships – including donor partnerships – by aligning the political and economic interests of the European Union with the development objectives of its partners, positioning Europe as a beacon of stability, a champion of open economies and societies, of peace and of shared prosperity.