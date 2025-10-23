Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Marek Mora

Vice-President of the EIB

Marek Mora started his term as EIB Vice-President on 20 October 2025.

 

Latest news and speeches

23 October 2025

Czech Republic to upgrade railways with €200 million EIB loan, bolstering transport safety and sustainability

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending the Czech Republic 5 billion Czech crowns (around €200 million) to upgrade the country’s railways. The Czech Ministry of Finance will pass the EIB funding via the State Fund for Transport Infrastructure to national railway infrastructure manager Správa železnic, which will carry out the works.
Ten-T Transport Management committee Marek Mora Sustainability Czechia European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion
23 October 2025

Czech Republic: EIB invests €200 million in Prague Ring Road to ease congestion and reduce emissions

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is supporting the construction of a 12.64 km section of the Prague Ring Road, located south-east of the Czech capital. The new motorway segment on ring road section D0 Bechovice - D1, is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and will improve traffic flows, reduce congestion, and enhance regional and international connectivity.
Ten-T Transport Management committee Marek Mora Czechia European Union Social infrastructure
10 September 2025

Marek Mora nommé vice-président de la Banque européenne d’investissement

Marek Mora, vice-ministre tchèque des finances, prendra ses fonctions de vice-président de la Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI) le 20 octobre prochain. Il succède à Kyriacos Kakouris, vice-président de la BEI de nationalité chypriote, et devient membre du Comité de direction de la Banque.
Le Comité de direction Marek Mora Grandes entreprises
Official portraits

EIB Vice-President
Marek Mora
EIB Vice-President
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
