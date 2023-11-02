Strengthening animal welfare with In Ovo

Worldwide, an estimated 6.5 billion male chicks are killed every year in the hen breeding industry simply because they do not lay eggs.

In Ovo, a Dutch company, has a ground-breaking solution to counter this problem. Their Ella® Technology can determine whether a chick will be male or female long before it hatches, ensuring that only female chicks are hatched to be grown as laying hens.

The European Investment Bank is backing In Ovo with InvestEU support, to enable the company to refine and develop its technology. Together, we are making the poultry sector more sustainable!

Read the full story