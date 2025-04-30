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Our stories, our future

Real lives, real impact across Europe

In each episode of this video series, we meet people across Europe whose everyday lives are shaped by European Investment Bank (EIB) Group support. From education and housing to farming and infrastructure, they show how investments transform their workplaces, their homes and their communities. These are their stories and how they see their future.

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Building the future of education

Francesco Giuliano is a dedicated teacher at the Avogli Carracci primary school in Bologna. The school was recently rebuilt to meet the highest energy efficiency standards, thanks to the commitment of the city of Bologna and the support of the EIB Group. Today, 400 children learn and grow in a modern, comfortable and sustainable environment. Discover Francesco’s story and his vision for the future.

Innovation on a family farm

Adrien Paré, a farmer in Normandy, produces milk on his family farm with 130 dairy cows. Thanks to the support from the Normandie Garantie Agri initiative, launched by the EIB Group, he was able to invest in milking robots, improving both his working conditions and quality of life. Here’s Adrien’s story and how he sees the future.

In order to view this video, you need to accept the YouTube service. YouTube may collect data about your activity.
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In order to view this video, you need to accept the YouTube service. YouTube may collect data about your activity.
More information

A home they can afford

Jakub is a warehouse worker at the port of Szczecin in the northwestern corner of Poland. He and his fiancé earn too much for municipal housing but too little for market rates. Now, they live in a rent-controlled apartment offered by the Social Housing Association STBS, which is in turn backed by the EIB Group. Check out Jakub’s story and his priorities for the future.

More series like this...

24 February 2025

The things we take for granted

These are the stories of the things we take for granted, and the many ways we make a difference across the European Union.

2 March 2023

Chance for change

We invite you to discover how we improve lives around the world.

Institutional Social sustainability European Commission Transport Health and life sciences Partnerships Fragility and conflict Partners Team Europe Diversity and gender Migration Circular economy Education and training Argentina Bolivia Moldova Uganda Eastern Neighbourhood Latin America and the Caribbean Sub-Saharan Africa EU enlargement countries Global development Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
7 June 2023

On the ground

See how we change lives on the ground