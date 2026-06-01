Global partnerships for impact

At EIB Global, the development arm of the European Investment Bank, we improve lives by linking EU policies with the needs of the countries we work with across the world. In this webinar series, we sit down with senior management at EIB Global to discuss the critical role donor partners play in shaping our impact on the ground. Explore how these partnerships support strategic investments to make a real difference.
EIB Global Strategic Orientation
Richard Amor, director of Partnerships for Impact, breaks down the new EIB Global Strategic Orientation and what it means for future investments beyond Europe. He answers question about what went into developing the orientation and takes us behind the scenes of the extensive consultations with experts and stakeholders who helped to shape it.
EIB Global in Africa: Priorities, partnerships and impact
In 2025, EIB Global invested €3.1 billion in Africa. We backed a range of projects, from health and water to small businesses and climate resilience. Thouraya Triki, director of International Partnerships, explains why Africa is an essential EU partner and explores how EIB Global is delivering impact across the continent.