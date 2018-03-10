Commitment to ISA and new loan to support renewable energy investment across India

Ahead of the International Solar Alliance summit in New Delhi the President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer signed today a new EUR 150 million long-term loan with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to support renewable energy investment across India. More than 1.1 million Indian households are expected to benefit from clean energy produced by renewable energy schemes financed by the new initiative.

Including:

R. K. Singh, Minister of New and Renewable Energy of India

Werner Hoyer, President, European Investment Bank

Kuljit Singh Popli, Chairman and Managing Director of the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency

Tomasz Kozlowski, Ambassador of the European Union in India