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        EIB Group key priorities: Security and defence

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        Europe’s security landscape is changing fast, and the EIB Group is stepping up its support for Europe’s security and defence by strengthening critical infrastructure, backing Europe’s industrial capabilities, financing research and advanced technologies, helping SMEs across the defence supply chain grow, and building a venture capital ecosystem for the next generation of defence companies.

        Because security today is about more than defence — it is about resilience, innovation and Europe’s ability to stand on its own.

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