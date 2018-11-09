Smart Europe

Today, the European Union is facing a Third Industrial Revolution based on the convergence of three significant technologies: a digitalized Communication Internet, a digitalized Renewable Energy Internet, and a digitalized Automated Mobility Internet that is transforming the way European regions manage, power, and move economic activity.
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GDP is growing at a slower rate and productivity has been declining for more than a decade, while global unemployment remains a critical social issue in regions around the world. However, a new economic paradigm is emerging that is going to radically change the way we organize economic life.
The European Union is embarking on a bold new course to create a high-tech 21st century smart green digital economy. But to grasp the changes taking place, we need to understand the role played by technological forces. Every great economic paradigm has three elements: new communication technologies to manage economic activity; new sources of energy to power economic activity; and new modes of mobility to move economic activity.
There also are downsides. How do we deal with network neutrality? How do we ensure that everyone has equal access to this new Internet of Things platform that is the nervous system of the Third Industrial Revolution? How do we make sure governments don't use this platform for political purposes? How do we prevent giant monopolistic companies from using the data for their own purposes? How do we guarantee privacy when everyone is connected? How do we safeguard data security in a connected world? How do we prevent cybercrime and cyber terrorism that could disrupt the system and take it down, paralyzing the economy and society? This is the DarkNet, and it is as impressive as the opportunities of the BrightNet. The next three generations are going to be immersed in a new political movement to ensure the DarkNet doesn’t prevail, so we can engage in a distributed digital nervous system and begin to enjoy a vast expansion of social entrepreneurialism.
Here comes the sun
A Smart Europe will require a transformation of the continental infrastructure. The communication network in Europe will have to be upgraded with the inclusion of universal 5G broadband and universal free Wi-Fi. The energy infrastructure will need to be transformed from fossil fuel and nuclear power to solar, wind, and other renewable energies. Millions of buildings will need to be retrofitted and equipped with renewable energy harvesting installations and converted into micro power plants. Storage technologies will have to be built into every layer of the infrastructure to secure intermittent renewable energy. The electricity grid will have to be reconfigured into a smart digital Energy Internet to accommodate the flow of energy produced by millions of green micro power plants. The transportation and logistics sector will have to be fully digitalized. The introduction of electric and fuel cell transportation will require millions of charging stations and thousands of hydrogen fueling stations. Smart roads, equipped with millions of sensors, feeding information on traffic flows and the movement of freight will also have to be installed.
Semi-skilled, skilled, professional, and knowledge workers will be employed across every region of Europe to construct and operate the three Internets and the Internet of Things that make up the digital platform of a new economy. There are tens of millions of residential buildings as well as tens of millions of commercial and industrial buildings in Europe that will need to be retrofitted and transformed into distributed Big Data nodes, micro power generating sites, and electric charging stations for electric vehicles over the coming decades. This vast transformation will create millions of new jobs while saving millions of existing jobs in manufacturing, engineering, electric utilities, transport and logistics, information and communications technology, construction, and real estate sectors, as well as the retail and agricultural sectors. The business at hand in Europe will be to provide both retraining for the existing workforce and the appropriate skill development for students coming into the labor market to ease the transition into the business opportunities and job categories that come with a massive build-out of an Internet of Things infrastructure.
Power to the people
To date, three political jurisdictions have developed fully integrated Third Industrial Revolution roadmaps and accompanying deployment initiatives to transition their economies. The region of Hauts-de-France, the Metropolitan Region of Rotterdam and The Hague, and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg are flagship regions that provide learning laboratories for addressing the opportunities and challenges that come with the paradigm shift to a Smart Europe.
The findings, interpretations and conclusions are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Investment Bank.
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© European Investment Bank 2018
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