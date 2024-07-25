If you’ve ever received an official-looking piece of mail from the government and opened it to realise (perhaps with a sense of panic) that you have no idea what it’s about, you are not alone.

As early as the 1950s, a “plain language” movement to simplify bureaucratic text started in the United States. It gradually worked its way across the globe, spreading into law, medicine, and academia. According to a Harvard University study, plain language benefits all users, including people with cognitive disabilities, low reading literacy, and people who are encountering an unknown topic or language.

At government level, specialised translators generally have the job of turning convoluted official documents into easy-to-read text. But it’s an expensive and time-consuming task, and sometimes —as during the COVID-19 outbreak— society cannot wait to receive important information.

In 2022, three graduates from the Technical University of Munich started a company, SUMM AI, that uses large language models to simplify any kind of text quickly and inexpensively. One of the co-founders, Flora Geske, says, “We are on a mission to make the world understandable.”

SUMM AI was a finalist in the European Investment Bank Institute’s 2023 Social Innovation Tournament, which recognises startups that are making a difference socially, ethically, or environmentally.