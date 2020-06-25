By Jean-Philippe Stijns and David Morgant Across the globe, people are moving to cities faster than ever before. They are seeking jobs, better health care, education and clean water. A little more than half of the world lives in an urban area today. By 2050, this could reach 70 percent, according the United Nations. African cities will experience some of the biggest growth. The continent’s urban population is expected to rise from around 470 million today to more than 820 million by 2030. Life in a big city is tempting for young, rural Africans. Once they get a cellphone, they surf the internet and see all the advantages of city life. But when they get there, surviving can be hard. The newcomers might not have family or community support. It’s easy to end up on the streets or in the slums. This transfers rural poverty to the cities.

Two-thirds of the infrastructure that Africa will need over the next 30 years has not been planned or built.

Africa has many ingredients for success. It has 1.3 billion people, 40% under the age of 16. Many of its regional economies are growing quickly. Urbanisation can accelerate this growth, make cities more productive and innovative, and help diversify economies, but this takes time and proper planning. Unplanned urbanisation is hurting social and economic progress. Good jobs, affordable housing and better infrastructure are urgently needed in many African cites. Rapid urban expansion requires fast growth in sustainable infrastructure. Two-thirds of the infrastructure that Africa will need over the next 30 years has not been planned or built. The annual funding shortfall for infrastructure projects in Africa ranges from $68 billion to $108 billion a year. Here is what poorly planned growth means for Africa: Cities gobble up more land as newcomers arrive, but their population densities stay the same. This leads to urban sprawl and slums.

Infrastructure such as transport, water and sanitation is not adequate to handle the rising population.

The private sector underinvests in many cities because of a shortage of financially feasible projects.

City and corporate leaders sometimes lack the administrative capacity or technology to manage big infrastructure projects.

How Africa urban planning can fix problems For African cities to prosper, they first need to make plans that address congestion and urban sprawl. When an urban population spreads out, this compounds the challenge of weak infrastructure. It makes it harder to provide good services such as water and sanitation. Education and health care are harder to deliver over a larger area, especially if roads and infrastructure are deficient. It’s harder for workers to commute to quality jobs or afford the transport costs. Land areas of cities could increase four- to eight-fold in Africa by 2050. With urban poverty rates higher than on any other continent, many of Africa’s cities could see their slum populations triple by 2050. The European Investment Bank’s projects address the rising population, as well as global economic troubles and climate change. The Bank is working directly in more than 20 African countries to improve transport, expand renewable energy, increase access to clean water and sanitation, create jobs and offer better education, especially to youth and women. We are following the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to eliminate poverty and hunger, ensure good health and education as well as clean water, good jobs and, on the top of that, sustainable cities.

With a mobile phone and an internet connection, a new resident in the capital of Burkina Faso can open a bank account, get a loan, pay bills.

©EIB ©Liana Mbako

©David Blumenfeld/ ©Kenya Power and Lighting Company Ltd (KPLC)

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