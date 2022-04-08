Description

The EIB Ethics and Compliance Committee rules and makes decisions on any conflict of interest of current and former members of the Board of Directors or the Management Committee. The Committee also provides opinions on any conflict of interest of a member or an observer of the Audit Committee. In 2021, the Committee met twelve times and provided eleven reasoned decisions and opinions. This included 9 decisions in response to requests received for ruling and guidance concerning members of the Management Committee (3) or of the Board of Directors (4) or of the Audit Committee (2), which were taken after a comprehensive analysis of the context and related potential conflict of interest situation of each request.