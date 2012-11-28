  • Publication information

    28 Nov 2012

Description

The EIB supports investments that help bring about sustainable growth, whether by financing projects directly, or by lending its expertise or teaming up with other financiers to achieve more through joint action. Creative new urban transport solutions, innovative industrial production processes, energy-efficient building concepts and far-sighted resource plans, can help Europe move ahead. This edition of the EIB INFO shows that the solutions are already out there.