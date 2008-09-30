Description
- Corporate Issues
- ECOFIN asks the EIB to deploy EUR 15bn for SMEs
- JASPERS successfully develops its activities
- JEREMIE: three agreements signed, more to come
- JESSICA initiative takes off
- EIB hosts 50th anniversary conference in Bratislava, Slovak Republic
- EIB launches European PPP Expertise Centre (EPEC)
- Competitiveness and Innovation Framework Progamme: an overview 10 months on
- EIB renews its water sector lending policy
- EIB-ERSA Prize 2008
- Ombudsman and EIB sign Memorandum of Understanding
- Within EU
- Outside EU
- Internal Issues