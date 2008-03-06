Description Tourism has a long history in the FEMIP countries and has become a growth sector in most of them. This is primarily due to the region’s natural and cultural resources, a desirable climate, and a location close to key markets. These attributes give FEMIP countries an outstanding potential for further tourism development; creating income throughout the region and distributing it across socio-economic levels. This, on top of its current economic importance to most FEMIP countries, gives tourism the capacity to influence economic development to a greater extent than any other industry.