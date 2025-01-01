what we offer

Our products and services for public sector social and affordable housing providers, municipalities, non-profit or limited profit who can access direct financing, loans, dedicated credit lines, equity investments and technical advice to realise their housing projects.



Are you a small business, mid-cap or local authority? Discover our financial products for small and medium-sized enterprises (employing less than 250 people), mid-caps (employing 250 to 3 000 people) and local authorities through our network of partner banks and intermediaries.