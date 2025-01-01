EIB Group cohesion data

This chart gives an overview of the EIB Group’s cohesion activities between 2021 and 2024. For the EIB, cohesion financing is further broken down into less developed and transition regions.

Of the EU’s 145 cohesion regions, 67 are classified as transition regions and 78 as less developed regions. Transition regions are defined as regions where the GDP per capita is between 75% and 100% of the EU average. In less developed regions, GDP per capita is less than 75% of the EU average.

Less developed regions are mostly found in Central, Eastern and Southern Europe (e.g. Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Portugal, Greece and the southern regions of Italy and Spain).

Many transition regions are found in wealthier EU Member States (e.g. France and Finland) but some transition regions are formerly less developed regions whose economies have grown significantly faster than the EU average over the past two decades (e.g. in Estonia, Czechia and Poland).

The top six recipients of EIB Group cohesion financing are France, Spain, Poland, Italy, Greece, and Romania. France and Italy attract a high amount of financing because of the combined size of their cohesion regions.

Spain, Poland, Greece and Romania, by contrast, attract a much higher share of cohesion financing (43% of the EU total) than the economic weight of their cohesion regions (29% of EU Cohesion-region GDP).

Zooming in on EIB Group financing to less developed regions, Poland, Italy, and Spain are by far the greatest recipients.