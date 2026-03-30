An environmental compass
The Climate and Environment Advisory Council (CEAC) brings together leaders of international organisations, academia, non-profits and industry to share ideas on issues related to climate change and environmental sustainability. It helps guide the European Investment Bank’s actions in support of the European Green Deal and the Paris Agreement.
Our members
Meet the members of the Climate and Environment Advisory Council.
Christine
Lagarde
(Chair)
President of the European Central Bank
Jos
Delbeke
Professor at the European University Institute Florence and KU Leuven
Connie
Hedegaard
Chairman of the Board at the KR Foundation and former European commissioner for Climate Action
Heinz
Jörg
Fuhrmann
Member of the supervisory boards of four European industrial companies, two of which as chairman
Marcin
Korolec
Former COP19 president and former environment minister of Poland
Musonda
Mumba
Secretary General of the Convention on Wetlands
Damilola
Ogunbiyi
CEO and special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All
Bertrand
Piccard
Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation
Johan
Rockström
Director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
Francesco
Starace
Partner at EQT Group and former CEO of Enel Group
Helena
Viñes
Fiestas
Chair of the EU Platform on Sustainable Finance
Useful resources
Learn more about the European Investment Bank's climate and environmental policies.
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Powering Europe: EIB Group Activity Report 2025
The year 2025 marked a milestone for the European Investment Bank Group, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing.
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Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2
Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
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Sustainability Report 2024
The 2024 Sustainability Report showcases our focus on climate action, environmental sustainability and inclusive social investment.
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EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap Mid-term Review
This review summarises the EIB Group’s progress in delivering on its Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025. The Roadmap lays out how the EU bank would support the European Green Deal and a just transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable development.
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The EIB Group Paris alignment framework - Low carbon: Version 1.1
Version 1.1 November 2023 - Supporting alignment of new EIB Group operations with the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement
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EIB Group creates Climate and Environment Advisory Council
The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group has created a Climate and Environment Advisory Council that will provide independent advice and expertise on the activities that the EIB Group is carrying out to reach its climate action and environmental sustainability ambitions.