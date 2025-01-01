Tailored financial solutions for Czech companies

For Czech companies looking to make a significant impact, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group offers a gateway to robust financial backing and expert support. We are here to help you thrive, whether your project is in Czechia or beyond.
Why partner with the EIB Group
Key benefits for Czech clients
Attractive pricing
Benefit from loan pricing that reflects the EIB’s advantageous funding conditions on the international capital markets.
Flexible terms
Our financing terms are structured to match the economic life of each project, which can sometimes extend beyond 30 years.
Significant project cost coverage
We typically cover up to 50% of a project’s total cost. Loans generally start at €25 million, with options for lower amounts in certain cases.
Dedicated support for small businesses
For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), our intermediated lending partners provide funds in amounts up to €12.5 million.
Comprehensive project support
Beyond financing, leverage our deep expertise and advisory services for the financial and technical aspects of preparing your project.
Blended finance opportunities
Your EIB financing can be blended with additional sources of investment, including financial instruments and grants from the EU and other donors.
Powerful signalling effect
EIB financing is often regarded as a stamp of quality, enhancing your project's credibility and helping to attract additional investors
Bespoke financing solutions
We offer flexible loan structures, which can be secured or unsecured and provide different levels of subordination. Depending on the specific project, loans can even be contingent on your company’s growth.
What we offer
We provide a comprehensive range of financial support and solutions designed to meet the demands of companies and public sector entities, regardless of their size. Our services include loans, guarantees, equity investments and advisory services with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and infrastructure.
We provide customised investment loans and project financing for corporate growth and public infrastructure, typically covering up to 50% of project costs.
We provide a long-term venture debt product tailored for rapidly growing innovative companies, featuring bullet repayment and equity risk-linked remuneration, complementing existing venture capital financing.
We provide equity investments to venture capital and private equity funds investing in small and medium companies, and startups.
We offer risk-sharing mechanisms to encourage private sector investment and help projects secure funding.
We make loans to financial institutions which subsequently "on-lend" to final beneficiaries. Our support improves access to finance and financing conditions for small and medium companies.
Our experts provide technical and financial advice to enhance project preparation, financial structuring, and implementation across all stages of the project cycle.
Who can apply
The EIB Group’s finance and advisory solutions are designed to support investments and businesses throughout different development stages, considering their financing needs and helping to catalyse additional funding sources and maximise impact
New businesses developing transformative technologies
The EIB Group offers dedicated and specialised instruments covering various markets and sectors, including cleantech, life sciences, technology and social impact.
Small and medium-sized businesses and mid-caps
Financing to smaller firms and mid-caps primarily supported by intermediated lending and equity through local financial institutions and venture capital funds.
Public and private promoters with large projects
The EIB Group has extensive expertise in financing large investment projects across various sectors, including energy, transport, telecommunications, social infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and research and development activities.
What types of projects do we support
The EIB finances hundreds of new projects each year that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our priorities include:
- Climate action and environmental sustainability: We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition and support projects that mitigate climate change and help communities adapt.
- Digitalisation and technological innovation: We invest in cutting-edge technologies, from chips and life sciences to net-zero innovations, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing.
- Security and defence: We support projects that enhance Europe's security and defence capabilities.
- A modern cohesion policy: We invest in projects that promote sustainable development and enhance economic and social integration across EU regions.
- Agriculture and bioeconomy: We finance projects in fisheries, forests, food quality, rural development, and climate-smart production.
- Social Infrastructure: This includes high-quality housing, education and health services, and improving municipal and regional infrastructure.
For contractors and suppliers
Working with us
Contact us
Get support
EIB Group Prague office
For enquiries, please contact:
Národní 138/10
110 00 Prague 1
+420 222 191 176
prague@eib.org
Czech Ministry of Finance
Contact the Czech Ministry of Finance for more information
Letenská 15,
118 10 Prague
EIB@mfcr.cz
Frequently Asked Questions
Here you'll find answers to common questions about partnering with the EIB Group. For more in-depth information, please refer to the linked EIB Group publications.
We go beyond purely financial returns to assess a project's overall benefit to society using methodologies like Cost-Benefit Analysis (CBA), focusing on the Economic Rate of Return (ERR). This includes evaluating externalities and comparing the project to a "without-project" scenario.
All projects must comply with our comprehensive EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. This involves impact assessments, stakeholder engagement, and adherence to specific standards on issues like biodiversity, climate change, labour rights, and cultural heritage.
Yes, the EIB frequently co-finances projects with other International Financial Institutions (like EBRD, World Bank), national promotional banks (like KfW, AFD), and commercial banks to leverage resources and expertise.
Yes, you will find here the activities excluded from our lending.
As the European Union’s lending arm, the EIB plays a unique role in promoting EU policies by providing financing where it is most needed. It offers financial conditions that are often more favorable than those available on the market.
“Additionality” refers to the EIB’s ability to offer support that goes beyond what the market can provide. This includes not only better financing terms but also assistance with project preparation and implementation.
Note: