Tailored financial solutions for Czech companies

We offer customised financing and advisory solutions to help Czech companies thrive. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and infrastructure, we provide more than just funding—we’re a reliable partner for long-term growth.

Discover how we support Czechia  

For Czech companies looking to make a significant impact, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group offers a gateway to robust financial backing and expert support. We are here to help you thrive, whether your project is in Czechia or beyond.

Why partner with the EIB Group

Key benefits for Czech clients

Attractive pricing

Benefit from loan pricing that reflects the EIB’s advantageous funding conditions on the international capital markets.

Flexible terms

Our financing terms are structured to match the economic life of each project, which can sometimes extend beyond 30 years.

Significant project cost coverage

We typically cover up to 50% of a project’s total cost. Loans generally start at €25 million, with options for lower amounts in certain cases.

Dedicated support for small businesses

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), our intermediated lending partners provide funds in amounts up to €12.5 million.

Comprehensive project support

Beyond financing, leverage our deep expertise and advisory services for the financial and technical aspects of preparing your project.

Blended finance opportunities

Your EIB financing can be blended with additional sources of investment, including financial instruments and grants from the EU and other donors.

Powerful signalling effect

EIB financing is often regarded as a stamp of quality, enhancing your project's credibility and helping to attract additional investors

Bespoke financing solutions

We offer flexible loan structures, which can be secured or unsecured and provide different levels of subordination. Depending on the specific project, loans can even be contingent on your company’s growth.

Get in touch with our local office in Czechia  

What we offer

We provide a comprehensive range of financial support and solutions designed to meet the demands of companies and public sector entities, regardless of their size. Our services include loans, guarantees, equity investments and advisory services with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and infrastructure. 

Debt financing

We provide customised investment loans and project financing for corporate growth and public infrastructure, typically covering up to 50% of project costs.

Venture debt

We provide a long-term venture debt product tailored for rapidly growing innovative companies, featuring bullet repayment and equity risk-linked remuneration, complementing existing venture capital financing.    

Equity investments

We provide equity investments to venture capital and private equity funds investing in small and medium companies, and startups.    

Guarantees

We offer risk-sharing mechanisms to encourage private sector investment and help projects secure funding.

Intermediated loans

We make loans to financial institutions which subsequently "on-lend" to final beneficiaries. Our support improves access to finance and financing conditions for small and medium companies.

Advisory services

Our experts provide technical and financial advice to enhance project preparation, financial structuring, and implementation across all stages of the project cycle.    

Our support spans various stages of your project, from early development of transformative technologies to large-scale infrastructure programmes.
We provide the right support at the right time to ensure your project succeeds at every stage.

Find out more about our products and services  

Who can apply

The EIB Group’s finance and advisory solutions are designed to support investments and businesses throughout different development stages, considering their financing needs and helping to catalyse additional funding sources and maximise impact

New businesses developing transformative technologies

The EIB Group offers dedicated and specialised instruments covering various markets and sectors, including cleantech, life sciences, technology and social impact.

Small and medium-sized businesses and mid-caps

Financing to smaller firms and mid-caps primarily supported by intermediated lending and equity through local financial institutions and venture capital funds.

Public and private promoters with large projects

The EIB Group has extensive expertise in financing large investment projects across various sectors, including energy, transport, telecommunications, social infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and research and development activities.

Get in touch with our local office in Czechia  

What types of projects do we support

The EIB finances hundreds of new projects each year that accelerate the green transition, boost technological innovation, bolster security and defence, support regional cohesion and social infrastructure development. Our priorities include:

  • Climate action and environmental sustainability: We are at the forefront of the clean energy transition and support projects that mitigate climate change and help communities adapt.
  • Digitalisation and technological innovation: We invest in cutting-edge technologies, from chips and life sciences to net-zero innovations, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing.
  • Security and defence: We support projects that enhance Europe's security and defence capabilities.
  • A modern cohesion policy: We invest in projects that promote sustainable development and enhance economic and social integration across EU regions.
  • Agriculture and bioeconomy: We finance projects in fisheries, forests, food quality, rural development, and climate-smart production.
  • Social Infrastructure: This includes high-quality housing, education and health services, and improving municipal and regional infrastructure.
Find out more about our priorities  

For contractors and suppliers

Working with us

Czech companies are fully eligible to participate in tenders for works, goods, and services under projects financed by the EIB, whether these projects are located inside or outside the European Union.

Our project procument policy ensures:

  • Wide international competition, enhancing value for money.
  • Non-discrimination among tenderers, regardless of their country of origin.
  • Fairness and transparency throughout the procurement process.

Czech companies can find opportunities by monitoring project announcements and tender notices. While the EIB does not select contractors (this is the promoter's role), understanding our Guide to Procurement is key for participation.

See our latest calls for tenders  

Contact us

Get support

From small businesses and start-ups, to large corporates and local authorities, contact us to learn how we can help you!

Contact us  

EIB Group Prague office

For enquiries, please contact: 

Národní 138/10
110 00 Prague 1
+420 222 191 176
prague@eib.org

Czech Ministry of Finance

Contact the Czech Ministry of Finance for more information

Letenská 15,
118 10 Prague
EIB@mfcr.cz

Frequently Asked Questions

Here you'll find answers to common questions about partnering with the EIB Group. For more in-depth information, please refer to the linked EIB Group publications.

How does the EIB assess the economic value of a project?

We go beyond purely financial returns to assess a project's overall benefit to society using methodologies like Cost-Benefit Analysis (CBA), focusing on the Economic Rate of Return (ERR). This includes evaluating externalities and comparing the project to a "without-project" scenario.

What are the EIB's requirements regarding environmental and social standards?

All projects must comply with our comprehensive EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. This involves impact assessments, stakeholder engagement, and adherence to specific standards on issues like biodiversity, climate change, labour rights, and cultural heritage.

Can EIB projects be co-financed with other institutions?

Yes, the EIB frequently co-finances projects with other International Financial Institutions (like EBRD, World Bank), national promotional banks (like KfW, AFD), and commercial banks to leverage resources and expertise.

ARE THERE SPECIFIC AREAS THAT THE EIB DOES NOT FINANCE?

Yes, you will find here the activities excluded from our lending.

What makes the EIB different from other financial institutions?

As the European Union’s lending arm, the EIB plays a unique role in promoting EU policies by providing financing where it is most needed. It offers financial conditions that are often more favorable than those available on the market.

What does “additionality” mean in the context of EIB support?

“Additionality” refers to the EIB’s ability to offer support that goes beyond what the market can provide. This includes not only better financing terms but also assistance with project preparation and implementation.

Read more about our Additionality and Impact Measurement

Note:

Czechia is a shareholder of the EIB with a share of 0.89%, and thus has representatives in the bank's governing bodies, where it approves the financing of individual projects and framework programmes.
Members of the Board of Directors approve projects on the basis of strictly confidential information and have no influence on the implementation of individual projects.
The Ministry of Finance, which is responsible for cooperation between the Czechia and the EIB, does not mediate the submission of applications for financing, but only formally expresses its opinion on the financing of projects in Czechia based on the EIB Statute.