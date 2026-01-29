PETROBRAZI GREEN HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

Reference: 20250483

Release date: 11 February 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

OMV PETROM SA

The project concerns the construction and operation, as well as the grid connection works, of two electrolysers (20MW and 35MW) for green hydrogen production to be supplied to the Promoter's refinery, in Prahova County, Romania.

Objectives

The aim is to produce hydrogen from electrolysis based on renewable electricity capacity, aiming to align with the EU Taxonomy requirements. The project will contribute to the national and EU renewable energy targets in the transport sector as well as tthe objectives of the country's National Hydrogen Strategy and Action Plan.

Sector(s)

Industry - Manufacturing

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

EUR 168 million

Total cost (Approximate amount)

EUR 243 million

Environmental aspects

Production, storage and pipeline transport of hydrogen fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. The project underwent an EIA process, which has now been concluded. Hydrogen production needs to be aligned with the sustainability of relevant EU directives and regulations, incl. the threshold for substantial contribution to climate mitigation, set by the EU Taxonomy.

Procurement

The project will be operating without exclusive or special rights within the meaning of the EU Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC c.q. 2014/25/EU hence private sector procurement procedures apply.

Status

Under appraisal - 29/01/2026