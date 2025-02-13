WIELKOPOLSKA HEALTH AND CULTURE INVESTMENTS

Reference: 20250213

Release date: 4 March 2026

Promoter – Financial Intermediary

Location

Description

WOJEWODZTWO WIELKOPOLSKIE

The project supports investments in construction, refurbishment, extension and equipment purchase for public healthcare facilities in the Wielkopolska voivodship, in line with the relevant national and regional strategies. Additionally, the project involves the implementation of cultural schemes with the objective of fostering integrated sustainable urban renewal and development.

Objectives

Framework loan to support Wielkopolska's development plan for 2025-2028 in areas of urban infrastructure including healthcare and culture enhancing the quality of life for Wielkopolska's citizens and increases the region's appeal to both investors and visitors. The project is located in Wielkopolska, which is a transition region. The project will finance mainly hospital's modernisation as well as construction and modernisation of cultural buildings within the region. The project will contribute to economic and social cohesion, supporting human capital and balanced territorial development and social inclusion through improved public services and infrastructure. It is also expected to contribute to human capital and to integrated territorial development by promoting investments in health and cultural facilities.

Sector(s)

Urban development - Construction

Health - Human health and social work activities

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)

PLN 481 million (EUR 112 million)

Total cost (Approximate amount)

PLN 963 million (EUR 225 million)

Environmental aspects

The promoter capacity to ensure that the project is implemented in line with the relevant EU Directives requirements, i.e. EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC, where and if applicable, will be further checked during appraisal. The schemes under the framework loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption. The public buildings proposed for EIB financing will have to meet at least the relevant national targets on energy efficiency. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, particularly to climate mitigation and/or adaptation. The design energy performance of the hospital, as well as the cultural facilities, and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal also in relation to the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2010/31/EU).

Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Status

Under appraisal - 13/11/2025