China and the EIB

The European Investment Bank has been working in China since 1995.
Our projects have improved forestry, energy, transportation and other sectors in more than 20 regions of the country. The Bank has made climate action a priority. The aim is that all our lending in the country supports climate and the environment.
Forestry: One of our main projects helped convert barren land into a forest in eastern China on the Yellow Sea. The project covers more than 36 000 hectares of Shandong Province and has improved degraded forestland while increasing resilience to the harsh climate in an area susceptible to marine disasters. The project increased the forest coverage in China by 1.5% and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. It also reduced storm surge, conserved water, improved the soil and preserved biodiversity.
Energy: Our recent investments in energy efficiency have reduced energy use in many residential buildings. We financed a big project to make homes more efficient in the Harbin area of Heilongjiang Province in northern China. Between 2013 and 2017, more than 780 buildings and some 5 million square metres of residential space were refurbished in Harbin. Insulation was added to exterior walls of residential buildings, and meters were installed to measure household heat use. The project was expected to cut heat demand in the buildings by as much as 43% in some cases.
Infrastructure: In 2019, we invested €200 million to improve water transport in Jiangxi Province. The project will increase the river’s depth in the area and extend the upstream travel period, allowing ships to reach key regional cities such as Shangrao and Yingtan. The waterway will be navigable for vessels up to 1 000 tonnes, even in the dry season. Making water transport cheaper and more efficient will encourage people to move away from more carbon-intensive forms of travel. The works included construction of the Bazizui Navigation Hydropower Hub in the lower reaches of the Xinjiang river, one of the five major river systems in Jiangxi. The Hub should be working by the end of 2022. Together with other navigation hubs and lock cascades, this work will significantly improve navigation on the Xinjiang river.
Our impact
The European Investment Bank has been active in Asia for over 25 years. In China, we sign loans with the Ministry of Finance. Our investments act as a catalyst to attract funding from the private sector and help meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Our recent work in the country is guided by the EU-China 2020 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation. This agenda helps us focus on climate change, environmental protection and sustainable development.
We also cooperated with the Green Finance Committee of China Society for Finance and Banking on the need for a common language in Green Finance (Phase I Report and Phase II Report).
EIB stories in China
Individual stories speak louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in China and beyond
-
Impact adaptation
Climate change is already forcing mass migration, particularly within developing countries. Adaptation – and finance for it – is crucial to protect people in the countries at risk
-
A gateway to partnership
Global Gateway investments improve supply chains around the world and help developing countries fight climate change
-
Crisis to spur green transition
Most Europeans believe a climate transition is the best response to the energy price crisis caused by the war in Ukraine and feel those using the most energy should pay higher prices
-
A drive to develop
In developing countries transport drives economic growth and social inclusion. Here’s how transport projects help people live better lives around the world—and fight the emissions that fuel climate change
-
Heads above water
In developing countries water sanitation is vital for health and economic growth. Here’s how water management and sanitation projects in communities around the globe improve the quality of life and protect against the impact of climate change
-
Restoring citizen trust on climate change
Citizens are no longer satisfied with political pronouncements. On climate change, government trust is low. People demand action.
-
Climate solutions: Confucius and green finance
Now that “green” is on the path to a clearer definition at last, green finance can chart a reliable path towards a low-emission, climate-resilient, environmentally friendly future
-
Good climate action news from China
Beijing makes a big move into the green bond market — and gets support from the EU bank
-
Climate action must rise above politics
In a year of elections, COP29 in Baku must refocus leaders on the urgent need to combat climate change and accelerate the green transition in both rich and poor nations.
Get EIB support in China
We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.
Do you need a loan to finance your project?
If you are a public authority and need a loan over €25m,
contact us directly at:
Do you have a question?
For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk
Tel. +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions
Are you a journalist?
Contact our press officer
Press office
Tel. +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press