SLOVENSKA SPORITELNA PSLF MBIL

Summary sheet
- Credit lines - Credit lines
The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), MidCaps and public sector entities in Slovakia.
The aim is to support public-sector projects, primarily in the Just Transition regions of Slovakia, while also improving access to finance for the final beneficiaries through loans intermediated by Slovenská Sporite??a.
The operation addresses investment and access-to-finance gaps in Slovakia across two priority areas:
a. SMEs and Mid-Caps, particularly those located in Less Developed Regions (where GDP per capita is below 75% of the EU average). These enterprises are key drivers of job creation and economic dynamism, yet they continue to face significant barriers in accessing finance.
b. Infrastructure and modernisation projects promoted by public authorities in Just Transition Regions, ensuring that the shift to a climate neutral economy is fair and socially balanced especially for regions and workers most affected by decarbonisation. These regions typically include coal areas, heavy industry clusters, and carbon intensive zones, and the operation supports their transition towards more sustainable economic models.
In addition to the EIB loan offered on competitive terms with a maturity of up to 20 years projects falling under the second category may also benefit from an EU funded grant of up to 25% of the EIB loan amount. This grant aims to enhance financial feasibility and accelerate project implementation.
Furthermore, the EIB intends to establish an advisory project to support both the Intermediary and Final Beneficiaries in identifying eligible projects and preparing the corresponding grant applications.
SLSP is the largest financial group in Slovakia and maintains a strong presence across all targeted regions. It has a broad client base in both relevant segments (SMEs and public sector entities) and brings extensive experience in structuring tailored financing solutions as well as deploying EIB financial products.
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.