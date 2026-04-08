SLOVENSKA SPORITELNA PSLF MBIL

The operation addresses investment and access-to-finance gaps in Slovakia across two priority areas:





a. SMEs and Mid-Caps, particularly those located in Less Developed Regions (where GDP per capita is below 75% of the EU average). These enterprises are key drivers of job creation and economic dynamism, yet they continue to face significant barriers in accessing finance.





b. Infrastructure and modernisation projects promoted by public authorities in Just Transition Regions, ensuring that the shift to a climate neutral economy is fair and socially balanced especially for regions and workers most affected by decarbonisation. These regions typically include coal areas, heavy industry clusters, and carbon intensive zones, and the operation supports their transition towards more sustainable economic models.





In addition to the EIB loan offered on competitive terms with a maturity of up to 20 years projects falling under the second category may also benefit from an EU funded grant of up to 25% of the EIB loan amount. This grant aims to enhance financial feasibility and accelerate project implementation.





Furthermore, the EIB intends to establish an advisory project to support both the Intermediary and Final Beneficiaries in identifying eligible projects and preparing the corresponding grant applications.





SLSP is the largest financial group in Slovakia and maintains a strong presence across all targeted regions. It has a broad client base in both relevant segments (SMEs and public sector entities) and brings extensive experience in structuring tailored financing solutions as well as deploying EIB financial products.