TECHEU VD NMD PHARMA (BIOTECH ACT)

Summary sheet
The project finances research, development and clinical activities for innovative therapies addressing rare neuromuscular disorders, based on a mechanism that enhances neuromuscular transmission and muscle activation through modulation of the skeletal-muscle chloride channel ClC-1.
The project focuses on the development, clinical validation and regulatory approval of NMD670 (Ignaseclant), an innovative compound targeting ClC-1, a chloride channel found only in skeletal muscles. By partially inhibiting ClC-1, NMD670 enhances muscle excitability and restores movement, representing a trasformative approach for various rare neuromuscular diseases. Additionally, the concerned R&D investments include clinical research aimed at advancing next-generation candidates and expanding the therapeutic applications in other neuromuscular disorders.
The promoter's investments concern RDI activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EC. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.
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