TECHEU VD TISSIUM (IEU TI2)

The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development, and innovation through the development of new effective and accessible healthcare products. The project would make an important contribution to the EIB's Core Strategic Priority "Digitalisation and technological innovation"(TechEU) and is eligible under the Bank's Public Policy Goal "Research, innovation, Digital and Human Capital." It also supports the economic and social cohesion objective, with part of the project taking place in a cohesion region.

The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under InvestEU, benefiting from the EC guarantee to finance research and development activities of an innovative medical technology company.

The project, if successful, is expected to have significant financial and broader social benefits, in terms of improved outcomes for patients undergoing surgical interventions and possibly increasing the availability of some interventions. R&D and manufacturing activities are conducted in Europe, securing supplies and supporting the generation of European scientific knowledge and increasing highly skilled employment opportunities.

The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial market for RDI-driven European SMEs suffering from systemic shortages of non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. The financing structure is adapted to the investment needs of the Company and provides a long tenor. The Bank's contribution to extending the cash runway helps ensure that the needed investments for growth are made and is expected to crowd-in third party investors. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.