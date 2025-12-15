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TECHEU VD TISSIUM (IEU TI2)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 30,000,000
Services : € 6,000,000
Industry : € 24,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/12/2025 : € 6,000,000
30/12/2025 : € 24,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD TISSIUM (IEU TI2)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2026
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/12/2025
20250618
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TECHEU VD TISSIUM (IEU TI2)
TISSIUM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 79 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Tissium is a French medical device company pioneering a proprietary platform of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, programmable, elastomeric polymers designed to address critical unmet needs in atraumatic tissue repair and tissue reconstruction. The project supports investments in research, development and innovation (RDI), clinical development, regulatory approvals and related product development and validation activities in order to reach market access and commercialisation of new products in Europe and the US.

The aim is to support the development, clinical validation, and regulatory approval of the promoter’s current pipeline of products; the early commercialisation of its lead product; the development of Tissium’s platform, including new products; and the expansion of its manufacturing capacity. The EIB financing will support the market launch of Tissium's most advanced products. The project will be coordinated from the Company's headquarters in Paris and its manufacturing facility in Roncq (North of France).

Additionality and Impact

The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development, and innovation through the development of new effective and accessible healthcare products. The project would make an important contribution to the EIB's Core Strategic Priority "Digitalisation and technological innovation"(TechEU) and is eligible under the Bank's Public Policy Goal "Research, innovation, Digital and Human Capital." It also supports the economic and social cohesion objective, with part of the project taking place in a cohesion region.

The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under InvestEU, benefiting from the EC guarantee to finance research and development activities of an innovative medical technology company.

The project, if successful, is expected to have significant financial and broader social benefits, in terms of improved outcomes for patients undergoing surgical interventions and possibly increasing the availability of some interventions. R&D and manufacturing activities are conducted in Europe, securing supplies and supporting the generation of European scientific knowledge and increasing highly skilled employment opportunities.

The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial market for RDI-driven European SMEs suffering from systemic shortages of non-dilutive financing options for growth investments. The financing structure is adapted to the investment needs of the Company and provides a long tenor. The Bank's contribution to extending the cash runway helps ensure that the needed investments for growth are made and is expected to crowd-in third party investors. The project would not have been carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

TThe specific RDI activities included in the project are expected to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/52/EU). Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is generally not covered by EU directives on procurement. However, the Bank will require that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation. The EIB will verify details during the project due diligence.

Milestone
Under appraisal
Approved
Signed
15 December 2025
30 December 2025
Related documents
04/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD TISSIUM (IEU TI2)
Related projects
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD TISSIUM (IEU TI2)
Publication Date
4 Feb 2026
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
254675394
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20250618
Sector(s)
Industry
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/02/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TECHEU VD TISSIUM (IEU TI2)
Other links
Summary sheet
TECHEU VD TISSIUM (IEU TI2)
Data sheet
TECHEU VD TISSIUM (IEU TI2)
Parent project
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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