GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Urban development - Construction
New nearly-zero energy buildings (NZEB) and energy refurbishment residential projects to be financed on the island of Gotland.
The project is an investment loan to finance the construction of new energy efficient residential buildings for rent with an energy performance of at least NZEB minus 10% and the energy efficiency renovation of existing buildings (major renovations and/or single energy efficiency measures). Approximately 387 housing units will be constructed and 1,195 housing units will be refurbished.
This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting energy efficiency projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is therefore expected to generate positive environmental benefits related to reduction of energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. At construction stage, the project implementation may lead to increased noise and vibration level and may affect the quality of air. Adequate mitigation measures will be implemented together with the enforcement of best practices. The project's impacts at construction stage will be reversible and temporary. The energy efficiency sub-projects will be implemented in compliance with the Energy Performance in Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2024/1275/EU, amending 2010/31/EU. The schemes will reduce the energy consumption of buildings and the associated pollutant emission. None of the schemes are expected to fall under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, provided that the buildings will be integrated in urban areas. In the remote case an EIA would be required, the Bank will require the promoter to deliver to the Bank any documents that verify the compliance of the project (including EIA screening decisions, environmental impact assessment reports) with the EIA Directive and national environmental regulations. The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The information on suppliers/contractors is not available at this stage.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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