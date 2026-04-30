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        GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

        Signature(s)

        Amount
        € 207,328,615.95
        Countries
        Sector(s)
        Sweden : € 207,328,615.95
        Urban development : € 207,328,615.95
        Signature date(s)
        30/06/2026 : € 207,328,615.95
        Other links
        Related public register
        21/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

        Summary sheet

        Release date
        26 February 2026
        Status
        Reference
        Signed | 30/06/2026
        20250371
        Project name
        Promoter - financial intermediary
        GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
        REGION GOTLAND
        Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
        Total cost (Approximate amount)
        SEK 2300 million (EUR 212 million)
        SEK 3068 million (EUR 283 million)
        Location
        Sector(s)
        Description
        Objectives

        New nearly-zero energy buildings (NZEB) and energy refurbishment residential projects to be financed on the island of Gotland.

        The project is an investment loan to finance the construction of new energy efficient residential buildings for rent with an energy performance of at least NZEB minus 10% and the energy efficiency renovation of existing buildings (major renovations and/or single energy efficiency measures). Approximately 387 housing units will be constructed and 1,195 housing units will be refurbished.

        Environmental aspects
        Procurement

        This operation is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting energy efficiency projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is therefore expected to generate positive environmental benefits related to reduction of energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. At construction stage, the project implementation may lead to increased noise and vibration level and may affect the quality of air. Adequate mitigation measures will be implemented together with the enforcement of best practices. The project's impacts at construction stage will be reversible and temporary. The energy efficiency sub-projects will be implemented in compliance with the Energy Performance in Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2024/1275/EU, amending 2010/31/EU. The schemes will reduce the energy consumption of buildings and the associated pollutant emission. None of the schemes are expected to fall under the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, provided that the buildings will be integrated in urban areas. In the remote case an EIA would be required, the Bank will require the promoter to deliver to the Bank any documents that verify the compliance of the project (including EIA screening decisions, environmental impact assessment reports) with the EIA Directive and national environmental regulations. The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.

        The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The information on suppliers/contractors is not available at this stage.

        Milestone
        Under appraisal
        Approved
        Signed
        30 April 2026
        30 June 2026
        Related documents
        21/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

        Disclaimer

        Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
        They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

        Documents

        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
        Publication Date
        21 May 2026
        Document language
        English
        Main Topic
        Lending
        Document Number
        257668908
        Document Focus
        Environmental Information
        Document Type
        Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
        Project Number
        20250371
        Sector(s)
        Urban development
        Regions
        European Union
        Countries
        Sweden
        Publicly available
        Download now
        or Link to source
        Link to source
        Related public register
        21/05/2026 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
        Other links
        Summary sheet
        GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
        Data sheet
        GOTLAND ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

        General enquiries and comments

        The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
        Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
        Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
        Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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        Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

        Complaints mechanism

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        The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

        Related publications